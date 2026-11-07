Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority published the official fees and eligibility rules for passport applications in 2026

Citizens aged below 16 qualify for a 5-year passport, while those aged 16 and above receive a 10-year passport under the scheme

Lost or damaged passports attract additional penalty fees on top of the standard application cost, the Singapore government confirmed

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has published the official costs and conditions for obtaining a Singapore passport, with the guidance last updated on October 30, 2026.

According to the ICA's official guidance, a Singapore passport serves as a travel document issued exclusively to Singapore citizens for international travel.

Singapore reveals how much applicants pay for a five-year passport. Photo credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA, Sufian Supari

Source: Getty Images

The authority sets two validity periods depending on the holder's age: citizens aged 16 and above receive a 10-year passport, while those below 16 receive a passport valid for five years.

How much does a Singapore passport cost?

Online applications attract a fee of S$70 (roughly ₦107,800 at current exchange rates), while applications submitted over the counter at an ICA Services Centre or a Singapore Overseas Mission cost S$80 (roughly ₦123,200).

The authority noted that the online route is open to first-time applicants, those whose passports are running low on pages, holders whose passports have expired or will expire within nine months, and those whose passports were lost or damaged.

For five-year passports, the ICA said up to nine months of remaining validity from a previous passport can be carried over to the new one.

Penalty fees for lost or damaged Singapore passports

Citizens replacing a lost or damaged passport must pay both the standard application fee and a separate, non-refundable penalty charge.

The first replacement attracts a penalty of S$50, while any further replacements cost S$100 each in penalties, on top of the base passport fee.

The ICA did not indicate any planned changes to these fees in the current guidance.

Legit.ng reported that Singapore released its visa requirements for Nigerians.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Singapore released the minimum age requirement for its 10-year passport.

Singapore's citizenship application fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore shared the cost of applying for its citizenship.

The charges apply at two points: when the application is submitted, and again when citizenship formalities are completed.

Adult permanent residents (PRs) applying for Singapore citizenship, as well as children of PRs, are required to pay S100 per applicant at the point of submission.

Source: Legit.ng