Blessing CEO has officially declared herself a member of the Ratel movement founded by social media activist VeryDarkMan

The relationship expert said she never expected VDM to support her during her lowest moments, considering their past differences

She appreciated the activist for standing by her during her incarceration and the death of her son, Brian

Blessing CEO has announced her decision to join the Ratel movement, a group founded by controversial social media activist VeryDarkMan, popularly known as VDM.

The relationship expert made the announcement in an emotional Instagram post, where she explained why she had decided to identify with the movement.

Blessing CEO expresses surprise at VDM's unexpected show of kindness. Photos: @theverydarkman/@blessingceo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Her declaration comes after VDM showed her support during some of the most difficult moments of her life, despite their history of disagreements.

Blessing CEO explains why she joined Ratel

In her post, Blessing CEO expressed surprise at VDM's unexpected show of kindness, admitting that she had anticipated a different response from the activist.

According to her, she thought VDM would criticise or abandon her when she was at her lowest, but he instead offered to help her get back on her feet.

She wrote:

“Darki shock me ooooo. Like VDM shock me. I was expecting him to match me to the ground in my lowest but he gave me his hands and said Blessing CEO, I will drag you back up.”

The mother of two added that VDM promised to do whatever it took to help her recover from her difficult circumstances.

She also hinted that she had more details to share about the activist's support, while thanking him for his gesture.

VDM’s support changes Blessing CEO’s perception

Blessing CEO's appreciation comes after VDM reportedly stood by her during her incarceration and the painful loss of her son, Brian.

The two personalities had previously had disagreements, making the activist's show of support particularly unexpected to her.

Declaring her membership of the movement, she wrote:

“He humbled me... officially a Ratel now.”

Read Blessing CEO's post about VDM here:

Blessing CEO says VDM promised to do whatever it took to help her recover from her difficult circumstances. Photo: @blessingceo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show

Legit.ng previously reported that Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng