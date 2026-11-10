Kano Governor Abba Yusuf unveiled a ₦50,000 monthly empowerment grant targeting 5,200 women across the state

The scheme aims to help women establish sustainable businesses and achieve financial independence

The Commissioner for Women Affairs urged beneficiaries to back the APC in the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Governor Abba Yusuf on Monday launched a monthly grant scheme that will provide ₦50,000 to each of 5,200 women across Kano state, framing the initiative as a step towards greater economic independence for women and improved household welfare.

The governor unveiled the programme at the Open Theatre, Government House, Kano.

Yusuf says safeguards would promote transparency and ensure the funds reach intended beneficiaries. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

The governor's Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, said the scheme is designed to give women the financial means to start or grow businesses and reduce reliance on others for income.

As reported by The Punch, Muhammad confirmed the details in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Governor Yusuf urged the women selected to benefit from the grants to channel the money into productive ventures rather than consumption, saying his administration had put in place safeguards to ensure funds reach the intended recipients.

"His administration has put in place a robust mechanism to ensure that the empowerment programme reaches the women for whom it was specifically designed," Yusuf said.

He added that transparency, fairness and accountability would guide how the programme is run.

Emir of Gaya backs initiative

The Emir of Gaya, Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, also addressed the gathering and described the scheme as a worthwhile intervention.

He said programmes of this nature had been making a real difference at the community level and commended the state government for its development drive across Kano.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Children and People with Special Needs, Hajiya Amina Abdullahi, used the occasion to call on the beneficiaries to support the All Progressives Congress at all levels in the 2027 general elections.

She argued that returning the APC to power would create room for the continuation and expansion of welfare programmes for women and families in the state.

Kano governor unveils ₦50,000 monthly grant for 5,200 women

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FG offers N50,000 monthly cash relief to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Federal Government launched NERSI, a monthly cash relief scheme offering N50,000 to vulnerable Nigerian households.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Bernard Doro said beneficiaries do not need to apply, pay fees, or register through agents to access the funds.

The government warned Nigerians against fraudsters and provided an official NERSI helpline number for those with concerns.

Source: Legit.ng