Indonesia's immigration authority has outlined the documents foreigners must submit to obtain or extend a Visit Stay Permit in the country

The processing time for most applicants is capped at 3 working days, though nationals from Calling Visa Countries face a slightly longer wait

Foreigners must submit their extension application no earlier than 14 days before their current permit expires to avoid overstaying

Indonesia has published the official requirements foreigners must meet to obtain a residence permit, with the country's Directorate General of Immigration detailing the full application process on its website.

For most applicants, the immigration authority commits to completing the process within a maximum of three working days from the date payment is received.

Indonesia lists requirements for foreigners to extend residence permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Nationals from countries classified as Calling Visa Countries are subject to a slightly longer processing period of up to five working days, calculated from when the electronic application reaches the Directorate General of Immigration.

Indonesia explains requirement of residence permit extension

To apply for an extension of a Visit Stay Permit, applicants are required to submit scanned copies of a valid passport or travel document, alongside a statement explaining the reason for their continued stay in Indonesia.

Those who originally entered the country using a guarantor must also include a proof of guarantee letter from that same guarantor.

If an applicant wishes to switch to a different guarantor during the extension process, additional documents become necessary. The foreigner must provide a signed statement expressing objection to continued coverage by the previous guarantor, and the original guarantor must submit a letter formally releasing their guarantee obligations. Both documents are required before the application can proceed.

What happened after approval of Indonesia residence permit?

Once approved, the Visit Stay Permit is delivered electronically to either the foreigner or their guarantor, meaning applicants do not need to collect documents in person.

A few practical rules govern the timing of applications. Extensions must be submitted through the Immigration Office that covers the area where the foreigner resides. The application window opens no earlier than 14 days before the current permit expires, and submissions must be made before the permit actually lapses.

Importantly, foreigners whose permit fee payment is processed before their current permit expires are not classified as overstayers, even if the new permit has not yet been issued. The extended permit period itself begins one day after the previous one ends, ensuring there is no gap in legal residency status.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Who Indonesia Golden Visa is designed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Indonesia's immigration authority described the Golden Visa as a pathway built for talented individuals who meet defined criteria.

Specific eligibility requirements and application resources are available through Indonesia's official immigration portal, where interested applicants can review which visa type fits their profile before submitting online.

Source: Legit.ng