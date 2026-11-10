Miss Universe Nigeria 2026 Danielle Adewusi touched down in Puerto Rico ahead of the 75th Miss Universe competition on November 24

Adewusi, a medical doctor who graduated from King's College London, will represent Nigeria among contestants from up to 120 countries

The Miss Universe Nigeria organisation called on Nigerians to support Adewusi through online voting in two open categories

Nigeria's representative at this year's Miss Universe competition has touched down in Puerto Rico, setting the stage for what promises to be a landmark moment for the country on the global pageant circuit.

Danielle Adewusi, who was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2026 on 27 September at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, confirmed her arrival via the Miss Universe Nigeria Facebook page.

Puerto Rico welcomes Danielle Adewusi ahead of the 75th Miss Universe competition. Credit: Danielle Adewusi

Source: Instagram

She bested 19 other contestants at the national competition, where she represented Lagos State.

"We have arrived in Puerto Rico!" her statement read, as she called on Nigerians at home and abroad to rally behind her ahead of the international contest.

Miss Universe 75th Edition in San Juan

The 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant will take place on 24 November at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Miss Universe Organisation has confirmed that up to 120 countries and territories will be represented at the event, making it one of the most competitive editions in the competition's history.

Nigerians who wish to back Adewusi can do so through the Fan Vote/Favourite and Beyond the Crown voting categories, both of which are currently open. The organisers stressed that every vote counts.

Danielle Adewusi's Background and Advocacy Work

Beyond her striking appearance on the pageant stage, Adewusi brings considerable academic and professional credentials to the competition. She studied Medicine at King's College London, graduating with an MBBS alongside a first-class degree in Psychology.

She also founded Scrub the Stigma, an advocacy initiative dedicated to women's health education and breaking down the stigma surrounding women's health issues. The project is expected to serve as a central part of her platform as she competes for the Miss Universe crown in Puerto Rico.

Nigeria's beauty queen Danielle Adewusi touches down for the 75th Miss Universe pageant. Cedit: Danielle Adewusi

Source: Instagram

Watch the video of her arrival below:

Source: Legit.ng