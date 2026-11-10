Indonesia published an official list of foreign nationals who qualify for visa-free entry when moving into the country

Permanent residents of Singapore holding foreign citizenship are among those who can enter Indonesia without a visa

The visa-free stay is capped at 30 days and comes with strict conditions that travellers must know before booking

Indonesia has opened its doors wider to international visitors by granting visa-free entry to nationals of 19 countries, as well as foreign citizens who hold permanent residency in Singapore, under a facility listed on the official website of the Directorate General of Immigration.

The list, published by Indonesia's immigration authority, names the following countries whose citizens qualify: Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, Myanmar, Laos, East Timor, Suriname, Colombia, Hong Kong, Türkiye, Brazil, Peru, Kazakhstan, Macau, and Belarus.

Indonesia allows permanent residents of 1 country to enjoy visa-free entry. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Permanent residents who qualify for Indonesia visa-free entry

Beyond nationals of those 19 countries and territories, Indonesia extends the same privilege to foreign citizens who hold permanent residency in Singapore, provided they enter through certain designated immigration checkpoints.

This provision makes Indonesia one of the few countries in the region to factor in residency status rather than citizenship alone when granting visa-free access.

What Indonesia A1 visa-free facility covers

Under the A1 visa-free facility, eligible travellers may enter Indonesia for a range of purposes. These include tourism, visiting family members, attending business meetings, participating in incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, and similar events, as well as transiting through the country on the way to another destination.

The stay permitted under this facility is capped at 30 days, calculated from the date of arrival. Crucially, this visa-free permit cannot be extended once granted, and travellers are not permitted to convert it into any other type of stay permit. The facility also allows only a single entry per visit, meaning those who leave and wish to return must qualify afresh.

Travellers from countries not on the list, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, are not covered by the A1 facility and would need to apply for the appropriate visa before travelling to Indonesia.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Who Indonesia Golden Visa is designed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Indonesia's immigration authority described the Golden Visa as a pathway built for talented individuals who meet defined criteria.

Specific eligibility requirements and application resources are available through Indonesia's official immigration portal, where interested applicants can review which visa type fits their profile before submitting online.

Source: Legit.ng