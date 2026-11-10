Nigerians can access UK eVisas through a free UKVI account, using a passport, contact details and identity verification

Travellers should link their current passport to their UKVI account and check their immigration details before departure

eVisa holders can share status using online share codes; an ETA is separate and does not replace a UK visa

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United Kingdom has outlined steps for Nigerians and other foreign nationals to access their electronic visas (eVisas) and create digital immigration accounts as the country moves towards a paperless immigration system.

Under the arrangement, eligible visa holders can access their immigration status online through a free UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account, replacing the need to rely on physical immigration documents.

How to get UK's eVisas online and set up free digital accounts. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: UGC

The digital system allows travellers to confirm their immigration status, check visa conditions and share their right to work, study or live in the UK with authorised organisations.

According to the UK government, an eVisa is an electronic record of a person's identity, immigration status and conditions attached to their permission to enter or remain in the country.

Documents needed to create UKVI accounts

Nigerians seeking to access their eVisas must first establish whether they already have a UKVI account.

Those required to create one will generally need a valid passport or other accepted identity document, an active email address and a mobile phone number.

Depending on their circumstances, applicants may also need their Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) number or immigration application reference, such as a Unique Application Number (UAN) or GWF number.

Some applicants will be required to verify their identity using the UK Immigration: ID Check smartphone application.

Creating a UKVI account is free and does not require payment to an immigration agent.

Steps to access UK eVisas online

The UK government has provided an official online platform through which eligible foreign nationals can access their digital immigration records.

Applicants can follow these steps:

Visit the official GOV.UK eVisa portal and follow the instructions for accessing or creating a UKVI account. Provide the requested identity and contact information, including an email address and telephone number. Complete identity verification using the UK Immigration: ID Check app or another method specified by UKVI. Follow the instructions to connect the account to an existing immigration status, where required. Sign in to the UKVI account to view the eVisa once it becomes available.

Applicants should follow any additional instructions displayed during registration, as verification requirements may differ.

What Nigerians must check before travelling

The UK government advises visa holders to ensure that their current passport or travel document is correctly linked to their UKVI account before travelling.

This allows airlines and other transport operators to verify their immigration permission electronically.

Travellers should also confirm that their personal information and immigration status are accurate.

Where discrepancies arise, they should use the official UKVI service to report errors before departure.

UK government moves visa processing online, unveils steps for Nigerians to apply Credit: UK government

Source: UGC

How to prove UK immigration status

Once their digital immigration record is accessible, eligible individuals can use the government's online view to prove their status.

The platform allows users to generate share codes for employers, landlords and other organisations that need to verify their immigration status.

However, an eVisa should not be confused with an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

An ETA is a separate travel permission for certain visitors who don't need a visa, while Nigerians generally need an appropriate UK visa before travelling.

The government encourages travellers to use official GOV. UK services to avoid fraudulent websites and unnecessary charges.UK services to avoid fraudulent websites and unnecessary charges.

UK and Nigeria launch 3-year plan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom and Nigeria formally launched a three-year cooperation programme targeting Organised Immigration Crime (OIC), with details of the plan published in a joint communiqué by the UK Home Office on October 16, 2026.

The programme was first announced during President Bola Tinubu's state visit to the UK in March 2026, when Nigeria's Federal Minister of Interior and the UK Home Secretary signed a joint statement committing both governments to enhanced collaboration.

Source: Legit.ng