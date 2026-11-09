Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration has outlined the specific categories of foreigners who qualify for a Visit Residence Permit in the country

Newborn children of foreign parents holding valid Visit Stay Permits are among those who can obtain residency documentation in Indonesia

The Indonesian government also specified which visa holders are eligible to extend their Visit Stay Permit beyond their initial entry period

Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration has published clear guidelines detailing who among foreign nationals qualifies for a Visit Residence Permit, known locally as an Izin Tinggal Kunjungan (ITK).

The official criteria, listed on the immigration authority's website, identify six distinct groups of foreigners who may be granted this permit upon arrival at an Indonesian Immigration Checkpoint.

Indonesia lists 6 categories of foreigners eligible for visit residence permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Indonesia visit residence permit?

1. Foreigners who enter Indonesia on a standard Visit Visa

2. Foreigners who enter through the Visa on Arrival (VoA) facility at an official immigration checkpoint.

3. The third category is notably specific: children born in Indonesia to parents who already hold a valid Visit Stay Permit are eligible, provided the application is submitted at the nearest Immigration Office with the child's passport, birth certificate, and the parents' travel and permit documents.

4. Beyond these, foreigners using Indonesia's visa exemption arrangement, commonly referred to as a Visa-Free Visit facility, are also included.

5. The fifth category applies to crew members of vessels or other means of transport that are anchored or otherwise present in Indonesian waters.

6. The sixth and final category covers foreigners who enter the country under emergency circumstances.

Extending a visit stay permit in Indonesia

Foreigners who wish to extend their stay beyond their initial entry are also catered for under the same framework. Extensions of the Visit Stay Permit are available to holders of three visa types: a Single-Entry Visitor Visa, a Multiple-Entry Visitor Visa, and the Visa on Arrival.

The guidelines represent a structured approach by Indonesian immigration authorities to manage the documentation of foreign nationals in the country, covering everything from planned tourism and transit to emergency arrivals and births on Indonesian soil.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng