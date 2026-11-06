Qatar's Ministry of Labour shut down two recruitment offices under separate ministerial decisions issued in 2026

The closures targeted Special Manpower Supply and Riviera Manpower Supply recruitment offices operating in Qatar

The ministry cited the Labour Law and regulations governing the recruitment of workers from abroad as the basis for the action

Qatar's Ministry of Labour has revoked the operating licences of two recruitment agencies that bring foreign workers into the country, naming the affected companies in a public announcement posted on November 3, 2026.

The ministry closed the Special Manpower Supply Recruitment Office under Decision No. (49) of 2026, and the Riviera Manpower Supply Recruitment Office under Decision No. (48) of 2026.

Qatar has revoked the licences of two recruitment agencies. Photo credit: Mahmud Hams

Source: Getty Images

Both decisions were issued in line with Qatar's Labour Law and the regulations that govern how workers are recruited from outside the country.

Why Qatar shut down the two agencies

The ministry did not provide specific details about the violations that led to the closures, but said the decisions were taken in accordance with applicable legislation.

In its announcement, the ministry described the action as part of broader efforts to bring order to the labour market and enforce compliance with recruitment rules.

"The Ministry of Labour reaffirms its continued efforts to regulate the labour market and strengthen compliance with the applicable legislation and regulations, thereby improving the efficiency of recruitment services and safeguarding the rights of all parties," the ministry said in its official post on X.

Qatar's push to regulate foreign worker recruitment

Qatar relies heavily on migrant labour across sectors including construction, hospitality, and domestic work.

The country has in recent years introduced a series of reforms to its labour system, including changes to the kafala sponsorship system and the introduction of a minimum wage, as part of commitments made alongside its hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Recruitment agencies play a central role in the pipeline that brings workers into Qatar from countries across Asia and Africa.

Revoking an agency's licence removes its legal authority to operate in that space, cutting off its ability to place workers with Qatari employers.

The ministry's decision to publicly name both offices signals an intent to make enforcement visible, putting other recruitment firms on notice that licence revocations will be disclosed rather than handled quietly.

Legit.ng reported that Qatar named the workers not permitted to go on strike.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar listed four offences that could lead to a long-term entry ban and deportation for foreigners.

Qatar bans employers from charging recruitment fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar banned employers from charging any recruitment-related fees to workers.

Article 34 of Qatar's labour law makes it illegal for any employer, recruiter, or agency operating in the country to demand payment from workers in connection with securing employment.

The prohibition covers all forms of recruitment-related charges, not only upfront fees.

Source: Legit.ng