Politician and businessman David Falegan has explained why making peace with his ex, Nkechi Blessing, does not mean he wants to rekindle their romance

Falegan made a cheeky reference to his present relationship while reacting to reports that he and the actress had reunited

Nkechi Blessing has also dismissed claims that she is dating her former lover again

Politician and businessman David Falegan has given a reason he cannot return to dating Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing despite reports that the former couple has reconciled.

The speculation about their reunion gained attention on social media, with many assuming that the two had settled their differences and were giving their romance another chance.

David Falegan says that he can not date Nkechi Blessing again. Photos: @davidfalegan/@nkechiblessingsunday/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, the businessman has now made his position clear, explaining that forgiving an ex does not necessarily mean returning to the relationship.

Why David Falegan cannot date Nkechi Blessing again

Reacting to the reports in an Instagram post, the businessman jokingly questioned how he would accommodate his present partner if he returned to his former lover.

He wrote:

“IF I GO BACK TO MY EX, WHERE WILL I PUT MY PRESENT? 😂”

Falegan went on to explain that people could make peace with former partners without reopening old romantic chapters.

According to him, reconciliation is a sign of maturity, but it should not be mistaken for a decision to resume dating.

He added that people could forgive someone, appreciate the memories they shared, and still choose to protect their present happiness.

“My philosophy is simple: I can make peace with my past without relocating my future into it,” he stated.

The businessman further noted that some chapters deserved forgiveness rather than a sequel.

Meanwhile, Nkechi Blessing has also denied reports that she and Falegan have resumed their romantic relationship.

Read the Instagram post of David Falegan about Nkechi Blessing here:

David Falegan and Nkechi Blessing had a bitter feud after their breakup in 2021. Photo: @nkechiblessingsunday/IG.

Source: Instagram

Why Nkechi Blessing confronted Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing confronted comedian Carter Efe and his American girlfriend Taylor Jasmine at a Lagos venue.

Blessing warned Jasmine about Carter Efe, linking him to past domestic abuse allegations involving his baby mama, Emmanuella.

The viral video sparked divided reactions online, with some fans backing Blessing's warning and others calling it unnecessary interference.

Source: Legit.ng