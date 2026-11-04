Finland signed an amendment to its Aliens Act on October 16, 2026, introducing new work permit rules that directly affect non-EU workers

Under Section 81a, the type of work a foreign national can perform depends on the specific grounds under which their residence permit was granted

Employers in Finland must now report key employment details to the Finnish Immigration Service within 7 days of hiring a non-EU worker

Finland passed a new amendment to its Aliens Act on October 16, 2026, with the law entering into force on October 27, 2026, introducing tighter rules around work permits and employer obligations for non-EU nationals working in the country.

The amendment, numbered 912/2026 in the Finnish legal collection and signed by President Alexander Stubb and Minister of Labour Matias Marttinen, makes changes to several sections of the Aliens Act (301/2004), with the most significant updates found in Sections 81a and 82.

Finland updates regulations for foreign workers and employers. Photo credit: Keskisuomalainen.

Source: UGC

What Work Non-EU Foreigners Are Allowed to Do

Section 81a of the amended law sets out the boundaries of what a foreign national holding a residence permit can legally do for work in Finland.

Under the updated provision, a foreigner whose permit was granted on grounds other than those specified in paragraph 1 of the same section, or whose permit is based on Section 45(1)(3) of the Act, is also entitled to carry out the types of work described under Sections 73 and 74(1)(4), (5), and (8) through (10) of the same law.

In practical terms, this means the scope of permitted work is tied directly to the basis on which the residence permit was issued.

Non-EU workers cannot assume their permit automatically covers all types of employment; the specific grounds for their permit determine what roles they may legally take on.

Employers Must Report Within 7 Days

Section 82 introduces a firmer obligation on Finnish employers who hire non-EU nationals or bring in posted workers from outside the European Union.

Under the revised provision, employers are required to submit details of the employee to the Finnish Immigration Service, covering the duration of employment, salary, working hours, and the applicable collective agreement.

This information must be submitted no later than seven days from the date the employee is taken on or the posted worker begins their duties.

The reporting must be done electronically through the Immigration Service's designated online portal.

In exceptional circumstances, an employer may submit the information using a form approved by the Finnish Immigration Service, though the deadline in that case is extended to ten days.

The amendment also clarifies that where there is reason to suspect a foreign worker is being subjected to serious exploitation, the period protecting their residence permit from being withdrawn is extended by three months beyond the standard timeframe set out in Section 58a.

The law applies to non-EU nationals and is relevant to anyone currently working in Finland under a residence permit, as well as those planning to seek employment in the country.

Finland lists requirements for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Finland's immigration authority outlined six conditions that adult foreigners must satisfy before they can qualify for Finnish citizenship.

The requirements cover language proficiency, years of residence, financial standing, and a clean criminal record.

Source: Legit.ng