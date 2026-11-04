Australia Work and Holiday Visa: 3 Categories Young Foreign Adults Can Apply For
- Australia's Work and Holiday visa programme is open to people aged 18 to 30 and covers three separate categories with different requirements
- The first visa allows eligible young adults to holiday in Australia and work to fund their stay, with a pathway to a second visa
- Applicants for the second and third visas must have completed a specified number of months doing particular kinds of work in Australia
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Australia has outlined three categories under its Work and Holiday visa programme, each designed for young adults who want to spend extended time in the country while working to support themselves financially.
The programme falls under subclass 462 and targets people between the ages of 18 and 30, inclusive. All three visa types share this age requirement, and applicants must hold a passport from an eligible country to qualify for any of them.
Australia's First Work and Holiday Visa
The entry-level option allows young adults to visit Australia on an extended holiday while taking up work to help cover their costs during the trip. Applicants must apply online from outside Australia before they travel.
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Holders of this visa can work while in the country and may become eligible to apply for a second Work and Holiday visa if they satisfy certain criteria after their stay.
Australia's Second Work and Holiday Visa
The second visa is available to those who currently hold, or have previously held, a first Work and Holiday visa. To qualify, applicants must have completed at least three months of specified subclass 462 work during their previous visa period.
Those applying from within Australia must hold a substantive visa or must have had their last substantive visa expire no more than 28 days before applying.
Holders of the second visa can work in any capacity while in Australia and may also progress to a third Work and Holiday visa if they meet the relevant criteria.
Australia's Third Work and Holiday Visas
The third visa follows a similar structure but sets a higher threshold. Applicants must have completed at least six months of specified subclass 462 work and must meet the same in-country visa conditions as those applying for the second visa.
Like the first two categories, any type of work is permitted once the visa is granted.
Together, the three categories create a structured pathway that allows eligible young adults to remain in Australia across multiple visa periods, provided they fulfil the work requirements tied to each stage.
Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.
Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.
Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.
The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng