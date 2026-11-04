FirstBank commissioned a 24-hour self-service banking facility at the University of Abuja on Tuesday

The Digital Xperience Centre offers cash withdrawals, deposits, card replacement, transfers and account updates on campus

FirstBank CEO Olusegun Alebiosu said the centre uses biometric technology and one-time passwords to secure customer accounts

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Students and staff of the University of Abuja can now carry out routine banking transactions on campus at any time following the commissioning of a new self-service facility by FirstBank on Tuesday.

The facility, known as the Digital Xperience Centre, operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including weekends and public holidays. It eliminates the need for university community members to leave campus to access basic banking services.

Students and staff of the University of Abuja can now withdraw and deposit cash at FirstBank's new round-the-clock digital banking centre. Photo: Bloomberg

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Services available at the centre

FirstBank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Alebiosu, outlined the services available at the new centre during the commissioning ceremony.

They include cash withdrawals and deposits, ATM card replacement, balance enquiries, bank statement requests, fund transfers and updates to personal account details.

Punch reports that Alebiosu said the initiative is part of the bank's efforts to expand its digital banking channels and reduce pressure on traditional branches.

He explained that customers can complete transactions independently without assistance from bank employees, accessing services that would normally require a visit to a banking hall.

Security measures at the centre

Addressing concerns about security, Alebiosu said the facility uses fingerprint scanning, facial recognition and one-time passwords sent to customers' registered phone numbers to verify transactions.

He added that sensitive account changes, including password, phone number and email address updates, require customers to complete the necessary verification procedures before they can be approved.

The security measures are designed to prevent unauthorised access and protect customers against potential fraud.

FirstBank CEO Olusegun Alebiosu says the bank's new digital centre will make banking services Photo: FBN

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The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi, welcomed the development, saying it addresses a long-standing gap in banking services on campus, Galaxy Television reports.

He explained that the university previously lacked a proper commercial banking facility within its premises, forcing students and staff to travel outside the campus to complete routine transactions.

With the new centre operational, members of the university community can now access banking services after lectures, during late-night study sessions and at other convenient times.

FirstBank announces new financing scheme

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FirstBank has partnered with technology retailer Pointek to help Nigerians purchase smartphones, laptops and household appliances through its Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) scheme.

The partnership allows eligible customers to obtain financing through FirstEase, FirstBank’s digital lending solution, and spread payments over three to six months instead of paying the full cost upfront.

FirstBank’s Head of Personal Banking, Chukwuka Okonkwo, said customers must contribute 30% of the purchase price to access the facility.

Speaking at the partnership launch, Okonkwo said the initiative represents a shift in the bank’s retail lending strategy towards financing specific products rather than providing conventional cash loans, Leadership reports.

Source: Legit.ng