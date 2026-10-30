New Zealand's immigration authority published details of the Work to Residence visa available to foreign workers with accredited employers

The visa comes with 4 key benefits, including the right to live, work, and study in New Zealand

Applicants must meet several conditions, including age, employment, English language, and wage requirements

New Zealand's immigration authority has outlined four benefits that foreign nationals can access through the country's Work to Residence visa, along with the conditions applicants must meet to qualify.

According to Immigration New Zealand, the visa is open to foreigners who already hold a job or have received a job offer from an accredited employer and have spent at least 24 months working in a Green List Tier 2 role in New Zealand.

New Zealand lists 4 benefits foreigners enjoy with Work to Residence Visa. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

What New Zealand Work to Residence Visa Offers

1. The Work to Residence visa grants holders the right to live permanently in New Zealand.

2. Holders can also work in the country.

3. With Work to Residence visa, foreigners can study freely in New Zealand.

4. Visa holders can also include their partner and dependent children aged 24 or younger in the same application, which makes it a practical option for families looking to relocate together.

Who Can Apply

Immigration New Zealand sets out several requirements that must all be met before an application can proceed. Applicants must be 55 years old or younger at the time they submit their application. They must be employed by, or hold a confirmed job offer from, an accredited employer, and the position must be full-time and either permanent or fixed-term for a minimum of 12 months.

A work history of at least 24 months in a Green List Tier 2 occupation within New Zealand is also mandatory. Candidates must demonstrate that they can speak and understand English, and the offered role must meet the wage rate and other standards set by immigration authorities.

The Green List is New Zealand's framework for identifying occupations that are in high demand across the country. Tier 2 covers roles that are considered shortage occupations and where pathways to residence are available under specific conditions.

How to Check Eligibility

Foreign workers interested in the visa are advised to review the full requirements on the official Immigration New Zealand website before applying. Verifying accredited employer status and confirming that the job role falls within the Green List Tier 2 category are critical first steps before any formal application is submitted.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng