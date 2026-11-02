Denmark Releases List of 38 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Tourist Visas Without a Host
- Denmark published a Group 1 list of countries whose citizens can apply for a tourist visa without needing a host in the country
- The Danish government said nationals from Group 1 countries present a very limited risk of illegal immigration to Denmark or another Schengen country
- Several countries from different regions made the Group 1 list, spanning Africa, Asia, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and the Pacific
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Denmark has officially outlined which nationalities can apply for a tourist visa without needing a host in the country, publishing a Group 1 list that covers 38 nations across multiple continents.
The Danish government explained that citizens belonging to Group 1 countries are generally considered eligible for visas for tourist-related visits, even if no one in Denmark will be receiving or hosting them during their stay.
What Group 1 status means for applicants
According to the Danish government's official position, the distinction is tied to perceived immigration risk. The government stated:
"Group 1 includes countries whose citizens present a very limited risk of illegal immigration to Denmark or another Schengen country."
This classification removes a significant barrier for travellers, as many Schengen visa applicants from other countries are required to present an invitation or proof of a host before their application can be considered. Group 1 nationals are exempt from this condition as a starting point.
The government further clarified:
"As a citizen of a country in Group 1, you are as a starting point eligible for visas for purely tourist-related visits even if the visits will not be hosted by anyone in Denmark."
Countries in Denmark's Group 1
The following countries currently fall under Group 1:
1. Angola
2. Bahrain
3. Belize
4. Bhutan
5. Bolivia
6. Botswana
7. Cambodia
8. Cape Verde Islands
9. China
10. Comoros
11. Democratic People's Republic of Korea
12. Dominican Republic
13. Ecuador
14. Equatorial Guinea
15. Eswatini
16. Fiji
17. Gabon
18. Guyana
19. Indonesia
20. Jamaica
21. Laos
22. Lesotho
23. Madagascar
24. Maldives
25. Mozambique
26. Namibia
27. Nauru
28. Oman
29. Papua New Guinea
30. Qatar
31. São Tomé and Príncipe
32. Saudi Arabia
33. South Africa
34. Suriname
35. Taiwan
36. Tajikistan
37. Tanzania
38. Turkmenistan
The list spans a broad range of regions, including the Caribbean, Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands, the Middle East, and Southern Africa, reflecting Denmark's assessment of travel patterns and immigration risk across those nationalities.
Denmark: countries eligible for new work permit
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark announced a new work permit scheme for foreign nationals from 16 eligible countries, with applications set to begin on January 1, 2027.
The Collective Agreement Scheme sets a minimum annual salary of DKK 322,000 and requires employers to obtain certification from the Danish immigration authority before hiring foreign workers under the programme.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng