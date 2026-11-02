Denmark published a Group 1 list of countries whose citizens can apply for a tourist visa without needing a host in the country

The Danish government said nationals from Group 1 countries present a very limited risk of illegal immigration to Denmark or another Schengen country

Several countries from different regions made the Group 1 list, spanning Africa, Asia, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and the Pacific

Denmark has officially outlined which nationalities can apply for a tourist visa without needing a host in the country, publishing a Group 1 list that covers 38 nations across multiple continents.

The Danish government explained that citizens belonging to Group 1 countries are generally considered eligible for visas for tourist-related visits, even if no one in Denmark will be receiving or hosting them during their stay.

Denmark lists 38 countries whose citizens qualify to apply for tourist visas.Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NILS MEILVANG

Source: Getty Images

What Group 1 status means for applicants

According to the Danish government's official position, the distinction is tied to perceived immigration risk. The government stated:

"Group 1 includes countries whose citizens present a very limited risk of illegal immigration to Denmark or another Schengen country."

This classification removes a significant barrier for travellers, as many Schengen visa applicants from other countries are required to present an invitation or proof of a host before their application can be considered. Group 1 nationals are exempt from this condition as a starting point.

The government further clarified:

"As a citizen of a country in Group 1, you are as a starting point eligible for visas for purely tourist-related visits even if the visits will not be hosted by anyone in Denmark."

Countries in Denmark's Group 1

The following countries currently fall under Group 1:

1. Angola

2. Bahrain

3. Belize

4. Bhutan

5. Bolivia

6. Botswana

7. Cambodia

8. Cape Verde Islands

9. China

10. Comoros

11. Democratic People's Republic of Korea

12. Dominican Republic

13. Ecuador

14. Equatorial Guinea

15. Eswatini

16. Fiji

17. Gabon

18. Guyana

19. Indonesia

20. Jamaica

21. Laos

22. Lesotho

23. Madagascar

24. Maldives

25. Mozambique

26. Namibia

27. Nauru

28. Oman

29. Papua New Guinea

30. Qatar

31. São Tomé and Príncipe

32. Saudi Arabia

33. South Africa

34. Suriname

35. Taiwan

36. Tajikistan

37. Tanzania

38. Turkmenistan

The list spans a broad range of regions, including the Caribbean, Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands, the Middle East, and Southern Africa, reflecting Denmark's assessment of travel patterns and immigration risk across those nationalities.

Denmark: countries eligible for new work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark announced a new work permit scheme for foreign nationals from 16 eligible countries, with applications set to begin on January 1, 2027.

The Collective Agreement Scheme sets a minimum annual salary of DKK 322,000 and requires employers to obtain certification from the Danish immigration authority before hiring foreign workers under the programme.

Source: Legit.ng