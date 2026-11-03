Cuba's Online Visa Portal Remains Down After Missing Reopening Deadline
- Cuba's official evisacuba.cu portal has been offline since October 29, 2026, blocking travellers from applying for electronic visas
- Cuban authorities are replacing the existing Evisa1 system with a new platform called Evisa2, which will cover additional visa categories
- The portal was due to come back online on November 2, but the deadline passed without the service being restored
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Cuba's official electronic visa portal is still down, leaving travellers unable to apply for visas online more than a day after the government had promised to restore access.
The website, evisacuba.cu, went offline on October 29, 2026, due to Cuban authorities technical overhaul of the country's visa issuance system.
The scheduled end date for the disruption was Monday, November 2, but the portal remained inaccessible on November 3 with no new timeline announced.
Cuba replacing old visa system with new platform
The outage is part of a deliberate migration from the current platform, known as Evisa1, to an upgraded version called Evisa2. Cuban authorities said the new system is designed to do more than its predecessor, including supporting the processing of visa categories that were not previously available through the online portal.
The change means that once Evisa2 is operational, travellers will have access to a broader range of online visa services in one place.
Travellers left in Limbo
For now, anyone who needs to obtain a Cuban electronic visa has no access to the government's official online channel for doing so. The outage has stretched beyond a week, and with the announced deadline already missed, it is unclear when the new platform will be ready.
Cuban authorities have not publicly confirmed a revised date for when Evisa2 will go live.
US threatens military action against Cuba
Legit.ng earlier reported that United States President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have issued fresh threats of military action against Cuba.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.