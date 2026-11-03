Cuba's official evisacuba.cu portal has been offline since October 29, 2026, blocking travellers from applying for electronic visas

Cuban authorities are replacing the existing Evisa1 system with a new platform called Evisa2, which will cover additional visa categories

The portal was due to come back online on November 2, but the deadline passed without the service being restored

Cuba's official electronic visa portal is still down, leaving travellers unable to apply for visas online more than a day after the government had promised to restore access.

The website, evisacuba.cu, went offline on October 29, 2026, due to Cuban authorities technical overhaul of the country's visa issuance system.

Cuba's eVisa portal remains offline as authorities continue the migration from Evisa1 to Evisa2. Credit: NurPhoto/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The scheduled end date for the disruption was Monday, November 2, but the portal remained inaccessible on November 3 with no new timeline announced.

Cuba replacing old visa system with new platform

The outage is part of a deliberate migration from the current platform, known as Evisa1, to an upgraded version called Evisa2. Cuban authorities said the new system is designed to do more than its predecessor, including supporting the processing of visa categories that were not previously available through the online portal.

The change means that once Evisa2 is operational, travellers will have access to a broader range of online visa services in one place.

Travellers left in Limbo

For now, anyone who needs to obtain a Cuban electronic visa has no access to the government's official online channel for doing so. The outage has stretched beyond a week, and with the announced deadline already missed, it is unclear when the new platform will be ready.

Cuban authorities have not publicly confirmed a revised date for when Evisa2 will go live.

US threatens military action against Cuba

Legit.ng earlier reported that United States President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have issued fresh threats of military action against Cuba.

Source: Legit.ng