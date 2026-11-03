Australia Publishes Cost of Visa that Allows Foreigners Train for 2 Years Without Using Student Visa
- The Australian Department of Home Affairs published details of the Subclass 407 Training Visa, which allows foreigners to undergo workplace-based training
- The visa covers occupational training tied to a job, tertiary study, or field of expertise and does not require a student visa
- It is worthy of note that eligible applicants can stay in Australia for up to 2 years under the temporary visa arrangement
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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the requirements and cost of its Subclass 407 Training Visa, a temporary permit that allows foreigners to participate in workplace-based training in Australia without needing a student visa.
The visa costs from AUD 535.00 (roughly ₦560,000), though the department noted that concessions are available in limited circumstances.
Applicants who qualify can be granted permission to remain in Australia for up to two years.
What Australia Subclass 407 Training Visa covers
Unlike a student visa, the Subclass 407 is designed specifically for people who want to develop practical skills in a workplace setting.
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The department says the visa supports training activities linked to a holder's current job, an area of tertiary study, a recognised field of expertise, or a professional development programme.
This makes it a practical option for workers and professionals who need hands-on training in Australia but do not intend to enrol in a full academic course.
The training must be structured and workplace-based, rather than classroom-only instruction.
Australia: How to access the visa details
The Australian government has made the full visa information available through the official Department of Home Affairs immigration portal.
Prospective applicants are advised to review the eligibility criteria carefully before applying, as the conditions tied to the type of training activity and the sponsoring organisation will determine whether an individual qualifies.
The visa application fee starts at AUD 535.00 (roughly ₦560,000), and applicants should budget for additional costs depending on their circumstances.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had changed its visa rules for Training Visa holders.
Australia: People eligible to study without student visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had shared two categories of people who are allowed to study without a student visa.
According to the department's official working conditions page, the two categories are holders of the Subclass 417 Working Holiday visa and the Subclass 462 Work and Holiday visa.
Both fall under the Working Holiday Maker (WHM) programme, and both carry a mandatory visa condition that governs how much study a holder can undertake.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng