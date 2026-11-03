ESDIAC Global Systems has launched a locally built telecommunications app offering international calls at N13 per minute

The platform allows users to call ordinary phone numbers without requiring recipients to download the app or have an internet connection

The company also offers eSIM services and airtime top-ups, with its legal representative confirming that it was registered in Nigeria in 2015

Nigerian telecommunications technology company ESDIAC Global Systems has launched a locally developed mobile application offering international calls at N13 per minute, positioning itself as a cheaper alternative to existing communication services.

The platform combines voice calls, electronic SIM (eSIM) services, airtime and data top-ups, as well as communication solutions for businesses.

ESDIAC introduces a new calling app that promises cheaper international calls for Nigerians. Photo: dsa

Source: UGC

Speaking at the product launch, the company's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Austin Ugbebor, said the N13-per-minute rate was significantly lower than charges by some major telecommunications providers.

He added that new users in Nigeria would receive one unit of calling credit to test the service, Guardian reports.

What ESDIAC's app offers

Ugbebor said the platform eliminates some charges associated with other international calling services, including connection fees and monthly deductions on unused account balances.

He said the company would investigate complaints involving missing credits or incorrect deductions and reimburse affected customers where claims were justified.

ESDIAC operates as an app-to-phone service, allowing subscribers to call ordinary mobile numbers without requiring recipients to download the application or have an internet connection.

The company said this distinguishes its platform from internet-based messaging services, which generally require both parties to use the same application.

Its eSIM feature targets travellers, allowing them to connect to mobile networks abroad without purchasing physical SIM cards at each destination.

Ugbebor said the company had partnered with major mobile network operators for subscriber authentication while maintaining its own communications infrastructure.

On data privacy, he said ESDIAC was committed to complying with Nigerian telecommunications and data protection regulations.

ThisDay reports that the company's legal representative, Aja, confirmed that ESDIAC was registered in Nigeria in 2015 and was required to protect subscribers' personal information under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.

The company also said it had taken steps to host Nigerian users' data locally while receiving operational support from its United States-based operations.

Government adviser expresses interest

The Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs, Dr Tope Fasua, described the platform as a potentially useful addition to Nigeria's telecommunications market.

New eSIM app allows Nigerians to make international calls without requiring recipients to download it. Photo: Prykhodov

Source: Getty Images

Fasua recounted purchasing an eSIM at Abuja airport for a trip to Bangkok, saying the service worked in London but failed to provide the expected connectivity in Bangkok. He said he intended to test ESDIAC's service.

The company said its application was first released in 2016, with the latest version reflecting years of further development and testing.

ESDIAC also plans to expand its business communication services, allowing organisations to manage calls through a single business number. It is exploring automated calling agents capable of making calls and scheduling appointments.

Lebara enters Nigeria’s telecoms market

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lebara had commenced operations in Nigeria as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), using existing telecommunications networks to provide services instead of building its own nationwide infrastructure.

The arrangement allows the company to concentrate on pricing, distribution and customer support without bearing the substantial costs of setting up and maintaining a separate mobile network.

Lebara's initial services include voice calls, SMS and mobile internet, alongside features that allow subscribers to track and manage their usage.

Source: Legit.ng