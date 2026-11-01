The UK announced plans to keep the two-year Graduate visa for graduates of select universities while cutting it to 18 months for others from January 2027

The change introduces a two-tier system where the university an international student attends could determine how long they stay in Britain after graduating

Nigeria ranked third among the UK's largest sources of international students, with over 26,000 sponsored study visas issued to Nigerians in the year ending June 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

London, United Kingdom - The United Kingdom government has announced a partial reversal of its plan to shorten the post-study work visa for international graduates, introducing a two-tier system that will link the length of a graduate's stay to the reputation of their university.

Under the revised arrangement, graduates from universities deemed to have strong immigration compliance records and good employment outcomes will continue to qualify for the existing two-year Graduate visa.

All other international graduates, however, will receive only 18 months under the scheme, with the change taking effect from January 1, 2027. Doctoral graduates are not affected and will retain their three-year entitlement regardless of institution.

As reported by Vanguard, the UK government confirmed the policy change in its 2026 Budget document, which stated:

"The government will also increase the duration of the Graduate visa to two years for graduates from high compliance universities where there are strong labour market outcomes."

Despite the announcement, the government has not yet published the list of qualifying universities or set out the criteria institutions will need to meet.

What change means for African students

The new policy could have significant consequences for African students, particularly Nigerians, who make up a large share of Britain's international student community and frequently depend on post-study work opportunities to gain professional experience and offset the cost of their education.

Nigeria was the third-largest source of sponsored international students in the year ending June 2026, with 26,060 sponsored study visas issued to Nigerian main applicants, trailing only China and India.

Nigerian nationals also recorded 20,604 approvals under the Graduate route during the same period, placing them third among all nationalities using the scheme.

The Graduate visa allows eligible graduates to work or look for work in Britain without needing immediate employer sponsorship.

It cannot be extended, meaning graduates who want to remain in the UK beyond the visa period must switch to another immigration route, such as the Skilled Worker visa.

Who still qualifies for 2 years

Students who complete their studies and submit a Graduate visa application before the end of 2026 will still be eligible for the full two-year duration under the existing rules. The 18-month cap will only apply to applications made from January 1, 2027.

The government has not indicated a timeline for publishing the list of universities that will qualify for the two-year route, leaving many prospective and current international students uncertain about which institutions will retain the longer entitlement.

Source: Legit.ng