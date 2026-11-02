Tragedy As Popular Singer Nally Simson Dies at 33 in Road Accident Involving Seven Others
- Nally Simson, 33, was among seven people killed in a head-on collision on the Okahao-Oshakati main road in Namibia on Sunday morning
- Omusati regional police commander Commissioner Ismael Basson confirmed the crash occurred at around 4:00 a.m. at the Elim Curve
- Nally's brother Benjamin Simson confirmed the musician's death and called for privacy as the family grieves
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Namibia's music community is in mourning after Afrobeat artist Nally Simson, widely known simply as Nally, lost his life in a devastating road crash at just 33 years old.
The singer was one of seven people killed in a head-on collision between a bakkie and an SUV at the Elim Curve on the Okahao-Oshakati main road in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Omusati regional police commander Commissioner Ismael Basson confirmed the tragedy, stating that six vehicle occupants and the driver of the SUV died at the scene at approximately 4:00 a.m.
Benjamin Simson confirms brother's passing
Nally's brother, Benjamin Simson, has since confirmed the musician's death publicly. He also urged the public and members of the press to give the family space to grieve without interference during this painful period.
The news quickly spread across Namibia's entertainment circles, drawing an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow musicians, and creatives who celebrated Nally's contributions to the local Afrobeat scene. Tributes flooded social media as word of his passing broke.
Nally's legacy in Namibian music
Over the course of his career, Nally had established himself as a recognisable name in Namibian music, building a loyal audience through his work in the Afrobeat genre.
His death at 33 has robbed the country's creative community of a talent that had only begun to realise its full potential.
His passing has also prompted fresh discussions around road safety along rural Namibian highways, particularly the Okahao-Oshakati route, which sees heavy traffic and has been the site of previous accidents.
See the viral video of the crash below:
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Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.