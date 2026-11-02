Nally Simson, 33, was among seven people killed in a head-on collision on the Okahao-Oshakati main road in Namibia on Sunday morning

Omusati regional police commander Commissioner Ismael Basson confirmed the crash occurred at around 4:00 a.m. at the Elim Curve

Nally's brother Benjamin Simson confirmed the musician's death and called for privacy as the family grieves

Namibia's music community is in mourning after Afrobeat artist Nally Simson, widely known simply as Nally, lost his life in a devastating road crash at just 33 years old.

The singer was one of seven people killed in a head-on collision between a bakkie and an SUV at the Elim Curve on the Okahao-Oshakati main road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Popular singer Nally Simson among seven killed in tragic road accident. Credit: @nallysimson

Source: Instagram

Omusati regional police commander Commissioner Ismael Basson confirmed the tragedy, stating that six vehicle occupants and the driver of the SUV died at the scene at approximately 4:00 a.m.

Benjamin Simson confirms brother's passing

Nally's brother, Benjamin Simson, has since confirmed the musician's death publicly. He also urged the public and members of the press to give the family space to grieve without interference during this painful period.

The news quickly spread across Namibia's entertainment circles, drawing an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow musicians, and creatives who celebrated Nally's contributions to the local Afrobeat scene. Tributes flooded social media as word of his passing broke.

Nally's legacy in Namibian music

Over the course of his career, Nally had established himself as a recognisable name in Namibian music, building a loyal audience through his work in the Afrobeat genre.

Afrobeat industry hit by tragedy as Nally Simson dies in road accident at 33. Credit: @nallysimson

Source: Instagram

His death at 33 has robbed the country's creative community of a talent that had only begun to realise its full potential.

His passing has also prompted fresh discussions around road safety along rural Namibian highways, particularly the Okahao-Oshakati route, which sees heavy traffic and has been the site of previous accidents.

See the viral video of the crash below:

Veteran actor Alan Dysert’s death leaves fans heartbroken

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alan Dysert, who played Sean Cudahy on ABC's All My Children, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the age of 75.

His wife Michelle confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, revealing he had been fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Dysert had previously written a 2023 autobiography about his decades-long cancer journey, during which he never stopped acting or teaching.

Source: Legit.ng