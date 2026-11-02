Poland's Office for Foreigners launched the MOS system, enabling foreigners to apply for residence permits electronically

The MOS portal covers applications for temporary residence, permanent residence, and long-term EU resident status in Poland

Paper applications sent but not received before a set deadline will not be processed under the new rules

Poland's Office for Foreigners officially launched the MOS system Moduł Obsługi Spraw on April 27, 2026, a dedicated online portal that allows foreigners living in Poland to submit residence permit applications electronically for the first time.

The MOS portal, accessible at mos.cudzoziemcy.gov.pl, handles three categories of applications: temporary residence permits, permanent residence permits, and long-term EU resident status.

Poland introduces digital platform for residence permit applications. Photo credit: President Pl/ Greg801/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The launch marks a significant shift in how Poland manages applications from foreigners seeking to live and settle in the country.

How the MOS Portal Works

From April 27, 2026, all applications falling under those three categories must be submitted exclusively through the online platform.

The portal was established under Article 225a, Section 1 of Poland's Act on Foreigners, giving it a firm legal footing.

Foreigners can also access frequently asked questions, guidance materials, and other resources related to legal migration directly through the platform.

What the New System Means for Foreigners in Poland

For many who have relocated to Poland as part of the broader japa wave in recent years, the launch of the MOS system simplifies a process that previously required in-person submissions and extensive paperwork.

Being able to apply online from anywhere removes a significant logistical barrier, particularly for those managing work and study commitments alongside their immigration processes.

The Office for Foreigners can be reached by phone at 47 721 76 75 on working days between 9:00 and 16:00 for those who need additional support navigating the new system.

Poland publishes guidance on residence permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Poland's official migration portal published the full list of circumstances under which foreigners can apply for a permanent residence permit.

The conditions cover a wide range of situations, from marriage to a Polish citizen to holding a valid Pole's Card or being granted asylum.

Source: Legit.ng