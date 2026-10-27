The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security announced four new visit visa categories open to foreigners

The new categories cover artificial intelligence specialists, entertainment professionals, event attendees, and cruise or leisure-boat tourists

Each new visa category carries its own set of sponsor, invitation, or itinerary requirements that applicants must meet

The UAE has expanded its visitor visa system by introducing four new entry categories, opening the door to a broader range of foreign nationals seeking to visit the country for specific purposes.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port ecurity announced the new classifications in 2026, along with revisions to the duration, conditions, and requirements of several existing visas.

The UAE mentions the kind of foreigners that are eligible for special entry visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE's 4 new visit visa categories

The four newly introduced visa purposes are:

1. Artificial intelligence specialists

2. Entertainment professionals

3. Event attendees

4. Cruise-ship or leisure-boat tourists.

Each category has distinct eligibility requirements, including sponsor documentation, formal invitations, or verified travel itineraries, depending on the visit's purpose.

The authority described the move as part of a broader strategy to attract global talent and expertise, particularly in technology and AI, while also strengthening the country's entertainment and tourism appeal.

UAE: What prompted the revision

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, said the decision followed forward-looking studies on current and future trends in residency and foreign nationals' affairs at local, regional, and international levels. He noted that regular evaluations of the existing service system, along with feedback from Customer Councils, a call centre, an inquiry and complaint platform, and the Government Services Observatory, informed the changes.

Al Khaili added that the revisions reflect the authority's vision and its role in supporting community security while contributing to economic diversification and growth.

The announcement signals the UAE's continued push to position itself as a destination not just for tourists but for specialists in emerging industries, including artificial intelligence, a sector the country has actively courted through policy and investment initiatives in recent years.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE released a list of African countries whose citizens qualify for 14-day and 60-day entry visas.

Foreigners who qualify for UAE Golden residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE announced the seven categories of foreigners eligible for its 10-year Golden Residency, from investors and entrepreneurs to outstanding students and humanitarian workers.

The renewable visa lets holders live, work, and study in the UAE without a sponsor and extends to their families, offering long-term stability to people who can contribute to the country’s growth.

Source: Legit.ng