Senate President Godswill Akpabio publicly revealed the circumstances that led to Ita Enang's appointment as Nigeria's Ambassador to Germany

Akpabio made the remarks during a public address where he welcomed Enang and referred to his past criticism of the Akwa Ibom state government

The Senate President disclosed that a private conversation between him and Enang preceded the ambassador's eventual posting to Germany

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has publicly revealed that Ita Enang, Nigeria's Ambassador to Germany, once demanded a political appointment before agreeing to stop criticising the Akwa Ibom State government.

Akpabio made the disclosure during a public address in which he welcomed Enang, recounting how a private phone call between the two men eventually led to the ambassador's posting to Berlin.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio discloses how Ita Enang became Nigeria's ambassador to Germany Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

According to Akpabio, Enang had been vocal in his criticism of the administration of Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno before the Senate President intervened.

Akpabio's account of the conversation

Akpabio told the gathering that he reached out personally to appeal to Enang to ease up on his public attacks against Governor Eno.

"Amongst us here is also somebody who used to criticise past governments of Akwa Ibom very, very well. But one day I called him, I told him, 'This Pastor Umo Eno that God has given us, please stop abusing him'," Akpabio said.

He then revealed what Enang's response was: "He said, 'Your Excellency, until you give me something to do, I will not stop'."

Akpabio said the response left him with little choice, and he subsequently arranged for Enang to be nominated as Nigeria's envoy to Germany.

"So, I decided to send him as ambassador to Germany. So, let me welcome Nigeria's Ambassador to Germany, Ambassador Ita Enang in a special way," the Senate President added.

Enang's background

Ita Enang previously served as a Senior Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters to former President Muhammadu Buhari. He is a lawyer and former senator who represented Akwa Ibom North-East in the Nigerian Senate.

His appointment as ambassador to Germany marked a return to public service after a period outside government.

The video of Akpabio's revelation has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Edward Emmanuel wrote:

"Same way Peter Obi has been recycling too running from one party to the other."

Bolaji K. Hamid commented:

"So when you see people criticising the government, they want something."

Nze Ndi Anambra tweeted:

"You see Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa states; the only business they know is politics. Politics feeds 70% of them. That is why, despite all the big chunk of allocation they are receiving, you will still see nothing on the ground."

Eye of GOD said:

"This is the only side of Akpabio that I love. I don’t know if it is his nature to bare his mind without feeling any shame or if it his his lack of wisdom. But here, he said the Truth. Such “Political Settlement” has been the “Leash with which Yorubas and Fulanis lead South-South”"

See the video of Akpabio speaking on X here:

FG opens application portal for free training in AI

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has launched the Digital Training Academy (DTA), a free skills programme targeting 32,000 Nigerians across the country's 36 states and the FCT.

The programme is being run in partnership with global learning platform Coursera and will offer successful applicants free learning licences at no personal cost.

All courses are designed to equip learners with practical, industry-relevant knowledge suited to the digital economy.

Source: Legit.ng