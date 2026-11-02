Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo, popularly known as Nkolika Nwa Nsukka, is now engaged to billionaire Chief Chukwudi Onuorah

A video circulating on Instagram on November 1, 2026, showed the actress holding a bouquet and showing off her engagement ring

Fans flooded the comments to celebrate the actress, with many praising her for having a scandal-free public life

Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo, beloved by fans as Nkolika Nwa Nsukka, is officially off the market after getting engaged to her billionaire partner, Chief Chukwudi Onuorah.

A video that surfaced on Instagram on November 1, 2026, showed the movie star beaming with joy, clutching a bouquet of flowers while showing off a sparkling engagement ring.

Rachael Okonkwo shows off her sparkling engagement ring in a video. Photo: rechaelokonkwo

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Rachael Okonkwo admitted she was both blushing and feeling shy, capturing what appeared to be a genuinely emotional moment for the actress.

The engagement comes after days of buzzing headlines about her relationship with Chief Onuorah, which the actress has now publicly confirmed in the most definitive way possible.

Watch Rachael Okonkwo flaunt her engagement ring in the Instagram video below:

Fans celebrate Rachael Okonkwo's engagement

Social media erupted with congratulatory messages from fans who have followed Rachael's career for years, with many noting how much she means to them.

@ebyrosy_ wrote:

"Oh our Nkoli is off the market 💃🏼, God bless your union Babe"

@noriluxe.ng commented:

"Nkoli nwa nssuka😍🔥. Watched her while growing up, such a beautiful lady. Congratulations 🎉"

@esther__benson__makhosana_hac_ said:

"Congratulations, my Queen ❤️❤️ please treat your husband's children from his late wife with love and love them like you will love your own children"

@hottie_chi reacted:

"Awww 🥰 I'm so happy for her and I pray that this joy and beautiful smile will never seize in her life. Congratulations once again nne ❤️"

@val_loveday wrote:

"Congratulations to one of Nigerian Celebrity (actress) wey no get any scandals ❤️"

@trendit_collection_house shared:

"I love it so much, big congratulations 🎉❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@weightlossandmore added:

"Ogechi ka Nma 🙌🙌🙌, congratulations Nwannem"

Rachael Okonkwo beams with excitement as she flaunts her engagement ring and bouquet after her partner's proposal. Photo: rechaelokonkwo

Source: Instagram

Rachael Okonkwo speaks on her type of man

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo sparked reactions online after speaking out following a teasing remark from her colleague, Zubby Michael, about her being successful but single.

The actress, popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, reportedly responded with a bold perspective on relationships, drawing attention to her views on love, marriage, and personal achievements.

Okonkwo's perspective on men generated conversations among fans and social media users, with many sharing their opinions on whether being in a relationship or getting married should be considered a measure of success.

Source: Legit.ng