The UK Home Office published guidance setting out age-based rules for Erasmus+ participants who want to study in the UK without a full student visa

Foreigners aged 16 and above can study in the UK for up to 6 months on a Standard Visitor permission instead of applying for a Student visa

Children aged 4 to 17 who want to study longer than 6 months must apply for a Child Student visa, while under-18s doing traineeships of up to 30 days may qualify as Standard Visitors

The UK Home Office released official guidance on October 8, 2026 setting out exactly how age determines the type of immigration permission foreigners need when coming to the United Kingdom to study, train, or take part in the Erasmus+ programme.

The guidance makes clear that age is one of four key factors deciding which route a visitor must take, alongside the purpose of the visit, the length of stay, and whether the individual is a learner, member of staff, or youth participant.

UK announces age requirement for 6-month study without student visa. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

Who Can Study Without a Student Visa

For courses lasting less than six months, foreigners of any age who qualify may enter on a Standard Visitor permission rather than applying for a full Student visa.

This is the central rule that applies across age groups for shorter study periods.

However, the specific visa category required for longer study periods depends directly on the applicant's age.

Foreigners aged 16 and over qualify to apply for a Student visa when pursuing further education, higher education, work-based courses, or traineeships through a licensed sponsor.

Those aged 4 to 17 fall under a separate Child Student visa route, which applies to those studying at participating schools in the UK, including independent schools and, in certain cases, state-funded schools and academies.

Children aged 16 or 17 gain an additional option under the Child Student route: they may undertake courses that include a work-based element.

The Under-18 Traineeship Rule

A specific rule applies to participants under 18 years of age who are coming to the UK for a traineeship rather than a full study programme.

These individuals may qualify as Standard Visitors provided the traineeship lasts no longer than 30 days, allowing them to enter without a Child Student visa for very short placements.

For any Erasmus+ participant planning a short visit of up to six months that does not involve long-term enrolment, the Standard Visitor route remains available regardless of age, covering activities such as attending workshops, undertaking job shadowing, participating in school exchanges, and taking part in skills competitions.

The Home Office guidance advises anyone uncertain about which permission applies to consult their school, college, university, their Erasmus+ organisation, or their country's national Erasmus+ agency before travelling.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng