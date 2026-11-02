Woli Arole condemned attempts to use Toluwanisings' burial dispute as a tool for social media engagement

The comedian-turned-pastor spoke amid allegations by Canada-based Tayo Ministries linking him and others to the singer's death

Arole urged the public to focus on preserving Toluwanisings' legacy through his wife and children rather than fuelling online controversy

Comedian-turned-pastor Bayegun Oluwatoyin, widely known as Woli Arole, has condemned the heated controversy surrounding the death and burial of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, cautioning against those seeking social media clout from the tragedy.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday, November 2, 2026, Woli Arole said he felt divinely compelled to address the situation, drawing on Proverbs 31:8, which calls on people to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.

Nigerian comedian-turned-pastor Woli Arole speaks on Toluwanisings' death and appeals for an end to the burial dispute. Photo: officialarole/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Paying tribute to the singer, the clergyman described Toluwanisings as a rare talent whose passing had left a deep wound.

"Don't be quiet in the face of evil"

"We've lost a great guy, great gift to a generation," he said, adding that those close to the singer were still processing the grief.

Woli Arole speaks out on Toluwanisings' burial dispute

His comments came amid a broader online storm sparked by allegations from Canada-based pastor Tayo Ministries, who linked Woli Arole, Woli Agba, gospel singer Tope Alabi and Dele Omo Woli to the late singer's death.

Toluwanisings passed away on October 14, 2026, and a Night of Tributes was held in his honour in Ibadan on October 27.

His death triggered a burial dispute, with reports indicating that his wife does not want him interred at their matrimonial home, while his family is opposed to a cemetery burial. The standoff drew significant attention online, with many weighing in publicly.

Woli Arole expressed frustration at those he felt were exploiting the moment.

"It's sad that a lot of people are now beginning to want to use it as a means for social media attraction. You are mad," he said bluntly.

He also questioned why some of those now speaking out had shown little interest in celebrating the singer's music while he was still alive.

Woli Arole urges the public to preserve late gospel singer Toluwanisings' legacy and support his wife and children. Photo: officialarole/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Focus on Toluwanisings' legacy

Appealing for calm, the clergyman urged all parties to allow burial arrangements to proceed quietly and with dignity.

"The Bible says that let the dead bury their dead. Whatever process, anything that needs to be done within that corner, let it be done. Let the young man be given a befitting burial," he said.

Woli Arole stressed that no dispute over burial arrangements could diminish what the singer left behind, insisting that his music would live on. He called on the public to channel their energy more productively.

"Please, you should focus our energy on what is left, how his legacy will be preserved in his children and the wife," he added.

The pastor also expressed sympathy for Toluwanisings' widow, acknowledging the difficulty of losing a spouse at a young age.

He referenced his own family's experience following the death of his father, noting that his mother had never quite recovered from the loss.

Watch Woli Arole speak about Toluwanisings' death and burial controversy in the Instagram video below:

Mercy Aigbe weighs in on Toluwanisings' family controversy

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe spoke against what she described as a troubling lack of empathy in the public's handling of the controversy surrounding the family of late singer Toluwanisings.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 26, Aigbe directed sharp words at bloggers she believes are making an already painful situation worse for those left behind.

The actress expressed deep concern over how media attention has been weaponised at a time when a widow and her two young children are still coming to terms with a devastating loss.

Source: Legit.ng