OPay has suspended its planned listing on the New York Stock Exchange due to a regulatory inquiry in a foreign jurisdiction

The company said its business operations and services in Nigeria and other markets remain unaffected

OPay also reaffirmed its commitment to investing in Nigeria’s digital financial services sector

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

OPay has suspended its planned initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) following a regulatory inquiry in a foreign jurisdiction, the digital financial services company has announced.

In a statement issued on October 31, 2026, the company said it reached the decision after discussions with the underwriters, describing the move as the most prudent course of action under the circumstances.

OPay Shares Updates on Previously Announced New York Stock Exchange Listing

Source: UGC

The decision follows the mutual termination of the underwriting agreement signed on October 29, 2026. Consequently, OPay's American depositary shares (ADSs) will not begin trading on the NYSE as previously scheduled.

Why OPay suspended its US listing

OPay attributed the decision to a regulatory inquiry involving a jurisdiction it described as immaterial to its core business operations.

The company expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved satisfactorily in the near future, adding that it was engaging relevant stakeholders to facilitate an early resolution.

OPay said the development should not be interpreted as a reflection of its business performance, financial condition or operational integrity. However, it did not disclose the jurisdiction involved or provide further details about the inquiry.

The suspension means the company will not proceed with its planned US stock market debut for now. OPay said it would provide further updates as significant developments occur.

OPay reassures Nigerian customers

OPay said the decision would not affect its business operations or service delivery in Nigeria and its other markets.

The company operates across Nigeria, Indonesia, Egypt and Pakistan, providing digital financial services to customers, merchants and business partners.

It also reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Nigeria, pledging to continue investing in the country's digital financial services sector.

OPay Shares Updates on Previously Announced New York Stock Exchange Listing

Source: UGC

According to OPay, its investments will support financial inclusion, contribute to economic growth and help develop Nigeria's digital economy.

The company thanked its stakeholders for their continued support and confidence as it works towards resolving the matter.

Source: Legit.ng