The Federal Government's NERD programme published an official breakdown of charges students must pay for enrolment and project uploads on its platform

NERD-accredited Digital Service Centres across Nigeria's 774 LGAs are permitted to charge a maximum of ₦2,500 per service rendered

Students who attempt to enrol without a service centre will pay a slightly different rate, and NERD warned against making payments to unauthorised third parties

The Federal Government of Nigeria has released the official fee schedule for the National Electronic Repository of Digital (NERD) academic records programme, setting out exactly what students should pay and to whom.

NERD was established to digitise academic records across Nigeria, with a focus on improving data integrity, accessibility, and long-term preservation of student information on a national scale.

NERD fee schedule clarifies official student payments, enrolment costs, and project upload charges across Nigeria. Photo credit: TunjiAlausa/x

Source: Twitter

What students pay directly on the NERD platform

Two charges are payable directly on the official NERD platform through a dedicated payment gateway. The enrolment fee, described as a programme support contribution, is set at ₦2,520. A separate one-time project upload fee costs ₦4,750 for students who use a service centre, while those who complete the upload themselves pay ₦4,850, which is ₦100 more.

NERD advised students to avoid making any informal payments to third parties for these items and to always use the official platform when settling these fees.

Maximum charges at NERD digital service centres

NERD operates through a network of accredited Digital Service Centres (DSCs) staffed by trained Enrolment Centre Operators, spread across all 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria. These centres support students with external enrolment, project uploads, high-grade document scanning, and statement of result digitisation.

For any service rendered, a DSC is permitted to charge a maximum of ₦2,500. Centres may charge less than this ceiling but are prohibited from exceeding it under any circumstances.

NERD warned that any DSC found breaching the approved maximum charge "will be summarily expelled from the scheme."

Students were advised to request written clarification before making any payment if they are unsure whether a charge is meant for NERD directly or for a service centre.

FG to begin nationwide academic credential verification

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government will from October 6, 2025, commence a nationwide verification of academic credentials for all employees and job applicants across Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as higher institutions.

Source: Legit.ng