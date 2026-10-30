New Zealand's immigration authority has outlined the requirements foreigners must satisfy to qualify for the Work to Residence Visa

Applicants must have spent at least 24 months working in a Green List Tier 2 role with an accredited employer before applying

Age, English proficiency, health status, and good character are among the conditions that could determine whether an application succeeds

New Zealand has listed the conditions that foreign nationals must meet before they can apply for its Work to Residence Visa, a pathway that allows eligible immigrants to settle in the country based on their employment history.

According to New Zealand's immigration authority, the visa is designed for people who currently hold a job or a job offer with an accredited employer and have built up a significant period of work experience in the country under qualifying conditions.

New Zealand lists 9 conditions foreigners must meet for Work to Residence visa. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Who Qualifies for the New Zealand Work to Residence Visa

The requirements cover several areas, and applicants must satisfy all of them to be considered eligible.

1. First, candidates must be aged 55 or younger at the time of application.

2. They must also have held a work visa for a minimum of 24 months before submitting their application.

3. The core employment requirement is that the applicant must have spent 24 months working in a Green List Tier 2 role within the 30 months immediately before applying.

4. That role must have been with an accredited employer, and the applicant must either still be in that position or hold a confirmed offer for one.

5. Beyond employment history, applicants must meet the wage and other conditions attached to their specific job category.

6. They are also required to be in good health

7. They must demonstrate good character, both of which are standard immigration assessments.

Additional Requirements for Family Members

8. Applicants who wish to include a partner or dependent children in their application must prove that those relationships are genuine. The immigration authority has made this a specific condition to prevent applications from being used to bring in individuals under false pretences.

9. English language ability is also mandatory. Applicants must demonstrate that they can speak and understand English to a level that satisfies the visa requirements.

The Green List is a key component of New Zealand's broader immigration framework, grouping occupations that the country has identified as being in high demand. Tier 2 of that list covers roles where employers are required to be accredited, adding a layer of oversight to the hiring process.

For foreign nationals, particularly those from African countries navigating options to build a life abroad, New Zealand's Work to Residence Visa represents a structured but demanding route that rewards sustained employment in the country over easy entry.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng