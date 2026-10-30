The UK government updated its immigration rules to include a new English language requirement for Skilled Worker settlement applications from March 26, 2027

Applicants must prove English ability in speaking and listening at CEFR level B2, unless an exemption applies under the updated rules

The requirement is tied to Appendix English Language, a separate section of the UK's official immigration rules

The UK government has introduced a new English language requirement for migrants applying to settle in the country under the Skilled Worker route, with the rule taking effect from March 26, 2027.

Under the updated immigration rules, applicants whose settlement date falls on or after that date must show English language ability at level B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) in both speaking and listening.

UK introduces tougher English proficiency rules for Skilled Worker visa applicants. Photo credit: WPA Pool, John Lamb

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The B2 level is classified as "upper intermediate" and requires the ability to understand complex topics, communicate fluently, and hold detailed conversations with native speakers.

UK: What the new requirement covers

The rule applies specifically to the speaking and listening components of the CEFR framework.

Applicants must demonstrate that they meet this standard through evidence set out in Appendix English Language, a separate section of the UK immigration rules that specifies the accepted tests, qualifications, and alternative routes to satisfying the requirement.

Exemptions are available, though the rules do not spell out the specific categories in the Skilled Worker Appendix itself, directing applicants instead to the broader Appendix English Language for full details on who qualifies for an exemption.

The change raises the bar for thousands of overseas workers who use the Skilled Worker visa to build long-term lives in the UK.

Settlement, also known as indefinite leave to remain, grants migrants the right to live and work in the UK without time restrictions and is often the first step towards British citizenship.

UK: How applicants must prove English proficiency

To satisfy the requirement, applicants must show proof of English language ability in a format recognised by the Home Office.

Appendix English Language outlines the accepted evidence, which typically includes passing a Home Office-approved Secure English Language Test (SELT), holding a degree taught in English, or being a national of a majority English-speaking country.

Applicants planning to settle under the Skilled Worker route before March 26, 2027, are not subject to the B2 speaking and listening requirement, as the updated rule only applies to applications submitted on or after that date.

Legit.ng reported that the UK had shared 15 routes that require an English test from applicants.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK listed three occupations that restrict foreign workers from bringing dependents.

Conditions for bringing dependents on UK Skilled Worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had outlined the rules for bringing family members to the country on a Skilled Worker visa.

The rules, published on the UK government's immigration guidance page, apply to both applicants already in the UK and those applying from abroad.

Applicants outside the UK must apply for a dependant partner visa or dependant child visa through the gov.uk website.

Source: Legit.ng