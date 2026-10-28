Joy Oluwaleke graduated from the University of Ilorin with First Class Honours in Accounting and a CGPA of 4.73 out of 5.00

She became ACA-qualified at just 18 years old while simultaneously managing her undergraduate studies at UNILORIN

Joy completed internships at both PwC Nigeria and KPMG Nigeria and was named an MTN Foundation Scholar during her time at university

Joy Oluwaleke, a fresh graduate of the University of Ilorin, is celebrating the end of her undergraduate journey after graduating with First Class Honours in Accounting, posting a CGPA of 4.73 out of 5.00.

Writing on LinkedIn in October 2026, Joy reflected on what she described as four transformative years in an entirely new state, recounting how she arrived in Ilorin without a ready-made support system and had to build one from scratch.

UNILORIN student who did internship at KPMG bags first class, posts CGPA. Photo: Joy Oluwaleke

Source: UGC

UNILORIN first-class graduate did internship at KPMG

Long before she set foot in the university lecture hall, Joy had already distinguished herself professionally. She became an Associate Accounting Technician at 17 and went on to earn her ACA qualification at just 18, all while balancing the demands of her 100-level coursework with the rigorous ICAN Professional Level examinations.

Her internship record alone would impress most final-year students. She completed undergraduate placements at two of the world's leading professional services firms, PwC Nigeria and KPMG Nigeria, gaining hands-on experience in her field before receiving her degree.

The recognition did not stop there. Joy was named an MTN Foundation Scholar in 2025 and reached the national finals of the CFA Institute Research Challenge the same year. She also placed second runner-up in the University Investment Challenge 2026 by Savest Financial Services and was first runner-up at the TIS Unilorin In-House Ethics Challenge.

UNILORIN first-class accounting graduate lists achievements

Beyond academic and professional achievements, Joy carved out a significant role within her university community. She served as Senior Analyst in the Investment Banking Division of The Investment Society, University of Ilorin, held the position of Director of Research twice within the same society, and co-ordinated logistics for both Finnovation 3.0 and Finnovation 4.0.

She was also a pioneer fellow at the Midlothian Angel Network fellowship programme and participated in the Valuation Master Class Bootcamp led by Andrew Stotz. Away from finance and investment circles, she served twice as Financial Secretary of her campus fellowship.

In her LinkedIn post, Joy credited faith, family, mentors, and friends for making the journey possible. She gave a special mention to Elizabeth Adeyemi and expressed gratitude to everyone who offered prayers, encouragement, and support throughout her years on campus.

She wrote:

"Every milestone tells a story, but none of this happened by my strength alone."

Reactions to Joy's post poured in from her network on LinkedIn.

Ebunoluwa Oluwayomi said:

"Congratulations dear 🤩 amazing portfolio"

Marvellous Oloyede said:

"Best in book! Congratulations girl"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng