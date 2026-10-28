VeryDarkMan responded to Zlatan Ibile after the rapper shaded him on a new track featuring Peruzzi and Shoday

VDM mocked Zlatan's traditional wedding in his clap-back video, claiming both the album and the ceremony underperformed

The beef between the two traces back to the aftermath of late singer Mohbad's death, when VDM publicly pressured Zlatan to speak up

Social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) has clapped back at rapper Zlatan Ibile after what fans identified as a pointed dig on a new song, and the response has set the internet ablaze.

On October 28, a video of VeryDarkMan addressing the situation began circulating on X, reigniting a feud that has simmered since the controversy surrounding the death of late singer Mohbad.

VeryDarkMan criticises Zlatan Ibile’s wedding and challenges the rapper over his new song. Photo: verydarkblackman/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Zlatan's subtle shade on "INFERNO"

Zlatan appears on the track "INFERNO" alongside Peruzzi and Shoday, and one particular line quickly caught attention online.

The rapper delivered a lyric widely interpreted as a jab at VeryDarkMan, playing on the activist's real first name, Vincent Otse, in a bar referencing [expletive].

Fans were quick to connect the dots, noting the long-running tension between the two public figures.

The history between them goes back to the uproar following Mohbad's death.

VDM repeatedly called on Zlatan to publicly address what he knew, shared alleged audio recordings involving the rapper, and issued public ultimatums. Zlatan stayed silent throughout.

VDM's bold one-month challenge to Zlatan

In his video response, VeryDarkMan took aim at what he described as using a wedding to promote an album that "did not blow," adding that the wedding itself also failed to make the kind of impact expected.

He referred to "INFERNO" as the "Vincent song" and issued a bold challenge that if the track does not hold the number one spot on Apple Music for a full month, he said he would be disappointed.

The back-and-forth has drawn split reactions online. Some praised Zlatan for choosing the subtle route of music after years of staying quiet, while others took issue with the personal nature of the lyric.

Watch VDM speak about Zlatan's diss track in the X video below:

Fans react to VDM's response

@icha_justine said:

"This song heavy pass 40ft container 😂😂"

@piperofweb3 reacted:

"'He say wedding no blow keh'? Baba talk another thing 😂"

@_Punk_0x wrote:

"Zlatan drop album for him wedding?"

@TopBoy007_ commented:

"shey wedding nah album ni 😂😂, are weddings ment to blow 😂😂. This VdM guy no real 😂"

@big_ziggo shared:

"Wedding no blow as how😕, if zlatan himself open mouth tell the amount of cash he gathered on his wedding una go call efcc"

@iamshyblakj wrote:

"The truth be say he's not even chasing apple chart.... make street sha listen to it, and his stream de go up, he's fine....this one pain VDM ooo, Zlantan is good at subtle shade, I like am die... see that time for Tacha, OZO Nengi, now VDM join... lol e no go pain you ke...LMAO... IBILEEEELOL"

VeryDarkMan reacts to Zlatan Ibile’s “INFERNO” track featuring Peruzzi and Shoday and challenges its Apple Music chart performance. Photo: verydarkblackman/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest shares where he took Zlatan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chief Priest shared a video of rapper Zlatan Ibile visiting a location in Banana Island, Lagos, ahead of his wedding to longtime partner Davita on October 24, 2026.

He disclosed that the outing was arranged to invite Ifeanyi Odii, the 2027 APC governorship candidate for Ebonyi state, to the couple’s wedding.

Cubana Chief Priest described the gesture as a sign of love and brotherhood, adding that he was ready to support the couple as they prepared to celebrate their union.

Source: Legit.ng