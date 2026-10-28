• South African law sets strict rules on the currency, frequency, and method employers must use when paying workers

• Employees receiving cash or cheque payments are entitled to specific protections on where and when they collect their wages

• The law also outlines a seven-day deadline that employers must meet after a pay period ends or a contract is terminated

South Africa's labour legislation spells out clear obligations for employers on how, when, and in what form workers must receive their pay.

It covers everything from the currency used to the method of delivery.

South African labour law requires employers to pay remuneration in rand, ensuring workers receive earnings. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: Getty Images

How employers must pay

Under the law, all remuneration paid in money must be issued in South African currency. Employers may pay workers daily, weekly, fortnightly, or monthly, and must do so either in cash, by cheque, or through a direct deposit into a bank account that the employee nominates.

How employers must pay

Where cash or cheque payments are made, the law adds further requirements. The payment must be handed over at the workplace or at another location the employee has agreed to.

It must also be given during working hours, or within 15 minutes before or after those hours end. In addition, the payment must be placed in a sealed envelope, which then becomes the property of the employee.

Deadline for payment after contract ends

The law further requires that employers pay any outstanding remuneration no later than seven days after the end of the pay period to which it relates, or seven days after a contract of employment is terminated, whichever applies.

However, this seven-day rule after contract termination does not cover pension or provident fund payments. Those are governed separately by the rules of the relevant fund and are not subject to the same deadline.

The provisions form part of South Africa's broader framework for protecting workers' earnings and ensuring that payment obligations are not left to the discretion of individual employers.

Rest time for workers in South Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Africa's labour law sets out clear rules on how much rest time employers must give workers between shifts and over the course of a week, with some flexibility allowed through written agreements under specific conditions.

Source: Legit.ng