South Africa Publishes Method Employers Must Use When Paying Workers, Sets 4 Rules
• South African law sets strict rules on the currency, frequency, and method employers must use when paying workers
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• Employees receiving cash or cheque payments are entitled to specific protections on where and when they collect their wages
• The law also outlines a seven-day deadline that employers must meet after a pay period ends or a contract is terminated
South Africa's labour legislation spells out clear obligations for employers on how, when, and in what form workers must receive their pay.
It covers everything from the currency used to the method of delivery.
How employers must pay
Under the law, all remuneration paid in money must be issued in South African currency. Employers may pay workers daily, weekly, fortnightly, or monthly, and must do so either in cash, by cheque, or through a direct deposit into a bank account that the employee nominates.
How employers must pay
Where cash or cheque payments are made, the law adds further requirements. The payment must be handed over at the workplace or at another location the employee has agreed to.
It must also be given during working hours, or within 15 minutes before or after those hours end. In addition, the payment must be placed in a sealed envelope, which then becomes the property of the employee.
Deadline for payment after contract ends
The law further requires that employers pay any outstanding remuneration no later than seven days after the end of the pay period to which it relates, or seven days after a contract of employment is terminated, whichever applies.
However, this seven-day rule after contract termination does not cover pension or provident fund payments. Those are governed separately by the rules of the relevant fund and are not subject to the same deadline.
The provisions form part of South Africa's broader framework for protecting workers' earnings and ensuring that payment obligations are not left to the discretion of individual employers.
Rest time for workers in South Africa
Legit.ng earlier reported that South Africa's labour law sets out clear rules on how much rest time employers must give workers between shifts and over the course of a week, with some flexibility allowed through written agreements under specific conditions.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.