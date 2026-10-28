Rofiat Saheed graduated from the University of Ilorin at the school's 41st Convocation Ceremony with First Class Honours in Mathematics

She recorded a CGPA of 4.77 out of 5.00, combining academic excellence with a leadership role in her department

Beyond her grades, Rofiat served as Vice President of the Mathematics Department during the 2025/2026 academic session

Rofiat Saheed, a Mathematics graduate of the University of Ilorin, celebrated a double milestone at the institution's 41st Convocation Ceremony, graduating with First Class Honours and a CGPA of 4.77 out of 5.00.

The graduate shared the news on LinkedIn in October 2026, announcing that she had not only finished at the top of her academic game but had also served her department in a leadership capacity throughout her final academic session.

UNILORIN mathematics first-class graduate shares CGPA, posts achievement. Photo: Rofiat Saheed

Source: UGC

UNILORIN first-class graduate shares academic journey

Rofiat's results place her among the highest-achieving graduates in her department, with a CGPA of 4.77 on a five-point scale. Mathematics is widely regarded as one of the more demanding courses of study at Nigerian universities, and a First Class in the subject draws particular attention.

Alongside her studies, she held the position of Vice President of the Mathematics Department for the 2025/2026 academic session.

In her post, she described the role as one that deepened her sense of responsibility and sharpened her leadership skills during her time on campus.

UNILAG first-class graduate appreciates family and friends

Reflecting on the journey, Rofiat expressed gratitude to God, her family, her lecturers, and friends for their support along the way. She described the achievement not as a final destination but as the closing of one chapter and the opening of another, writing that she looks forward to continued growth and meaningful impact.

Her LinkedIn post drew warm congratulations from her connections on LinkedIn.

Precious Osedebamen Taiwo said:

"Congratulations! This is massive!"

Balqees Abdul-lateef said:

"Congratulations, Scholar."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng