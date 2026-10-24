Qatar Lists 3 Conditions Foreigners Must Meet to Get Visa With ETA
- The Qatari government has outlined the requirements travellers must meet to qualify for a Visa with ETA (A3)
- Interested applicants must hold a valid visa or residency from one of the specified eligible countries at the time of applying
- It is noteworthy that a non-refundable fee of QAR 100 (approximately ₦46,000) is attached to the application process
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The government of Qatar has published the conditions that travellers must satisfy to obtain a Visa with Electronic Travel Authorisation, known as an ETA (A3), as the Gulf nation continues to streamline its entry processes for international visitors.
An Electronic Travel Authorisation is a pre-travel permission linked electronically to a traveller's passport, allowing entry into a country without requiring a traditional visa stamp in all cases.
Under Qatar's A3 category, the ETA comes with specific eligibility criteria that applicants must meet before approval is granted.
According to information published on Qatar's official Hayya portal, the requirements for a Visa with ETA (A3) are as follows:
1. A valid visa or residency for the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Schengen Area, Australia, or New Zealand at the time of the application.
2. A return flight ticket.
3. A fee of QAR 100 (approximately ₦46,000), which must be paid as part of the application process.
The conditions indicate that the A3 category is designed specifically for travellers who already hold valid immigration status in some of the world's major destination countries.
Holders of valid residency or visas from the named nations are therefore eligible to apply for the ETA, provided they also possess a confirmed return ticket.
Legit.ng reported that Qatar had named 34 countries eligible for its visa with an ETA.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had shared two categories of foreigners eligible for permanent residency without meeting the standard conditions.
Residency requirement for Qatar's permanent residency
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had published how long foreigners must live in the country to qualify for permanent residency.
The guidance, posted on the ministry's official portal, sets different thresholds depending on where an applicant was born.
The distinction between birth location is central to how Qatar processes permanent residency applications.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng