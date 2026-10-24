The Qatari government has outlined the requirements travellers must meet to qualify for a Visa with ETA (A3)

Interested applicants must hold a valid visa or residency from one of the specified eligible countries at the time of applying

It is noteworthy that a non-refundable fee of QAR 100 (approximately ₦46,000) is attached to the application process

The government of Qatar has published the conditions that travellers must satisfy to obtain a Visa with Electronic Travel Authorisation, known as an ETA (A3), as the Gulf nation continues to streamline its entry processes for international visitors.

An Electronic Travel Authorisation is a pre-travel permission linked electronically to a traveller's passport, allowing entry into a country without requiring a traditional visa stamp in all cases.

Qatar outlines three requirements visitors need to meet for a visa with an ETA. Photo credit: Mahmud Hams, Tetra

Source: Getty Images

Under Qatar's A3 category, the ETA comes with specific eligibility criteria that applicants must meet before approval is granted.

According to information published on Qatar's official Hayya portal, the requirements for a Visa with ETA (A3) are as follows:

1. A valid visa or residency for the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Schengen Area, Australia, or New Zealand at the time of the application.

2. A return flight ticket.

3. A fee of QAR 100 (approximately ₦46,000), which must be paid as part of the application process.

The conditions indicate that the A3 category is designed specifically for travellers who already hold valid immigration status in some of the world's major destination countries.

Holders of valid residency or visas from the named nations are therefore eligible to apply for the ETA, provided they also possess a confirmed return ticket.

Legit.ng reported that Qatar had named 34 countries eligible for its visa with an ETA.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had shared two categories of foreigners eligible for permanent residency without meeting the standard conditions.

Residency requirement for Qatar's permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had published how long foreigners must live in the country to qualify for permanent residency.

The guidance, posted on the ministry's official portal, sets different thresholds depending on where an applicant was born.

The distinction between birth location is central to how Qatar processes permanent residency applications.

Source: Legit.ng