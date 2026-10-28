The Abu Dhabi Residence Office confirmed that entry visa holders can apply for a residence permit while still inside the country

Most entry visas in the UAE are valid for 60 days, with extensions of 30 days available twice without leaving the country

Foreigners who overstay their UAE entry visa face a fine of AED 100 (about ₦44,000) per day, calculated from 10 days after the visa expires

The Abu Dhabi Residence Office has confirmed that foreigners on entry visas can convert their status to a residence permit without leaving the United Arab Emirates, a rule that applies across multiple visa categories.

According to guidance published by the Abu Dhabi Residence Office, an entry visa allows a foreign national to remain in Abu Dhabi legally for a fixed period, covering purposes such as employment, tourism, medical treatment, family visits, and conferences.

Foreigners can switch from a UAE visit visa to a residence permit without exiting. Photo credit: Ziggy_mars, Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

How UAE entry visas work

Most entry visas are valid for 60 days. Transit visas, however, permit only a four-day stay. Those who enter on an employment entry visa have 60 days to either obtain a residence permit or apply for an extension before their visa expires.

All entry visa holders can extend their stay by 30 days, and this extension can be granted twice, meaning a visitor could remain legally in the UAE for up to 120 days without needing to travel out of the country and return.

This effectively allows holders to finalise residence permit applications from within the UAE rather than crossing a border for renewal.

Cost of overstaying a UAE visa

The Abu Dhabi Residence Office warned that anyone who fails to extend their visa or secure a residence permit before their entry visa expires will face a daily fine of AED 100 (about ₦44,000). Importantly, the penalty is not calculated from the exact expiry date but from 10 days after the visa lapses, giving holders a brief grace window before charges begin to accumulate.

Certain groups are excluded from the extension rules entirely. These include visitors and tourists who are residents in GCC countries, residents accompanying GCC nationals, those holding special entry permits, and individuals on 96-hour permits for special missions.

People in these categories cannot apply for extensions and must manage their stay within the original visa terms.

Legit.ng reported the categories of foreigners eligible for UAE special entry visas.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had listed three documents that family members need to get its special visa.

Conditions for UAE tourist visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had shared certain requirements for its tourist visa.

According to the GDRFA, the tourist visa covers stays of either 30 or 60 days. A key requirement is that the sponsor or host must be a recognised establishment operating within the UAE's tourism sector.

Applicants are also required to pay both a prescribed service fee and a financial security deposit before the visa can be processed.

Source: Legit.ng