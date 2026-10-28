The Seyi Tinubu Operation Back to Agriculture Initiative completed a training cycle at its Kubwa centre in Abuja, with 837 of 1,121 registered students finishing the programme

SOBAI said it has trained over 64,000 youths across six states since it launched, covering poultry, fish farming and other agricultural value chains

The group announced plans to mobilise 5 million votes for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid alongside its agricultural expansion drive

Abuja, FCT - The Seyi Tinubu Operation Back to Agriculture Initiative (SOBAI) has graduated 837 students from its training programme at the Kubwa centre in the Federal Capital Territory, as the group pushes forward with plans to reach 20 million Nigerian youths by 2030.

SOBAI National Coordinator Emmanuel Bidi said 1,121 students enrolled for the Abuja session, with 837 completing the full course. The graduates are now waiting for empowerment support to launch their own agricultural businesses.

Seyi Tinubu’s Operation Back to Agriculture Initiative (SOBAI) graduates 837 youths from its training programme in Kubwa, Abuja. Photo: SOBAI

Source: UGC

Bidi said the initiative goes beyond classroom training.

"The vision goes beyond training, with the aim of helping beneficiaries build sustainable businesses that create jobs and contribute to food production," he said.

SOBAI's Reach Across Nigeria

Since its launch, SOBAI said it has, alongside Praise Agrovet, trained and empowered 64,734 youths across the FCT, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi, Benue and Kano states in areas including poultry production, fish farming and goat rearing.

The group plans to open 34 training centres with programmes accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). It also intends to run free quarterly agricultural training across the country and set up SOBAI-branded farms in all 36 states to serve as research, training and industrial attachment centres, including for National Youth Service Corps members.

Bidi also stressed the importance of quality animal feed, veterinary products and skilled personnel in improving livestock health and overall farm productivity.

5 Million Votes Target for Tinubu

Beyond agriculture, Bidi announced that SOBAI is targeting five million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election in the 2027 general elections. The group plans to work through its youth platforms, training networks and grassroots outreach, collaborating with the City Boy Movement and other support groups to drive the mobilisation effort.

Bidi, however, noted that the figure is a target, not a promise. He said voting remains a personal decision for each eligible citizen and that all empowerment activities must be carried out within the bounds of the law.

He called on government agencies, private-sector partners, community leaders and youth organisations to back agricultural education and entrepreneurship, urging young Nigerians to see farming as a genuine path to job creation and wealth.

Tinubu Praises Son Seyi at City Boy Movement's Event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu used a public event in Abuja to recognise the role his son, Seyi Tinubu, has played in rallying young Nigerians behind his re-election bid. Tinubu described Seyi's effort as something that caught the attention of people around him.

The remarks came during a meeting with the City Boy Movement, an event billed as "An Evening with the Original City Boy," which was broadcast by TVC News.

"Permit me a personal moment for my son, Seyi. I've watched what you started with City Boy, and I got some calls within the last few weeks asking me what Seyi is running for. I said he's running after his father," the president said.

Source: Legit.ng