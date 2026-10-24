Qatar's government has outlined specific requirements travellers must satisfy before obtaining an e-travel authorisation

The official authorisation grants eligible foreigners the ability to receive a visa upon arrival for stays of up to 30 days

Travellers who leave Qatar and wish to return must go through the application process again from the beginning

The Qatari government has published the conditions foreigners must fulfil to obtain an e-Travel Authorisation, a document that allows eligible visitors to receive a visa upon arrival in the country.

According to the Qatari Ministry of Interior, applicants are required to meet the following conditions:

Qatar outlines eligibility rules for foreigners seeking e-travel authorisation. Photo credit: Mahmud Hams, Tetra

Source: Getty Images

1. Present proof of hotel booking or other accommodation.

2. Present a return or onward ticket.

3. Submit a copy of a passport valid for not less than six months.

4. Provide a copy of a residence permit or entry visa to the relevant countries, which must be valid for not less than 30 days.

Once an application is reviewed and approved, the applicant will receive an e-notification valid for 30 days. This can be renewed online for an additional 30 days of validity within the same visit.

The e-Travel Authorisation scheme allows travellers to enter Qatar and stay for up to 30 days in a single visit. Should a visitor wish to extend their stay beyond the initial period, they may do so online without leaving the country, adding another 30 days to their authorisation.

However, travellers who depart Qatar and intend to return must submit a fresh application for a new travel notification before re-entering the country. A previously issued authorisation cannot be reused after the holder has exited Qatar.

Legit.ng reported that Qatar had shared nine types of visas that foreigners can get upon arrival at the airport.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had published four types of visas that foreigners can secure before entering the country.

Qatar introduces visa for newborn babies with conditions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had introduced a visa for newborn babies and listed four conditions for parents to get it.

According to the Qatari Ministry of Interior, the visa applies to infants under six months of age entering the country alongside one or both parents through an official entry port.

The conditions reflect Qatar's broader regulatory framework for managing family entries into the country, with a particular focus on ensuring that children are linked to a legally recognised household within the state.

Source: Legit.ng