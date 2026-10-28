Rabiu Kwankwaso announced his TikTok presence in a tweet on Wednesday, October 28, 2026

The announcement came as the NDC inaugurated its 2027 presidential campaign council

Kwankwaso is running as vice-presidential candidate alongside NDC flagbearer Peter Obi for the 2027 elections

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), announced his arrival on TikTok on Wednesday, October 28, saying he would use the platform to share authentic information, live updates, and exclusive content from his daily life.

The former Kano governor made the announcement via his official X account, closing the post with the words: "Nigeria will be OK."

NDC vice-presidential candidate joins TikTok Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

The announcement came on the same day that the NDC inaugurated its 2027 presidential campaign council, signalling a formal shift into active campaign mode for the joint ticket that Kwankwaso shares with Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate.

NDC gears up for 2027 challenge

Obi and Kwankwaso are seeking to unseat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections. The NDC campaign council inauguration marks one of the clearest signs yet that the opposition party is moving beyond preparation and into direct mobilisation ahead of the vote.

Kwankwaso, who served as governor of Kano State and later as a senator, brings significant political weight in Nigeria's north-west to the ticket. Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, has built a strong following particularly among younger Nigerian voters since his presidential run in 2023.

The decision to expand onto TikTok reflects a broader effort by the NDC to reach voters on platforms where younger Nigerians are most active, as all major parties prepare for what is expected to be a fiercely contested 2027 race.

Watch the full video on X here:

Kwankwaso receives former APC leader

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fresh wave of defections to the NDC hit on Saturday, October 11, 2026, as a former APC leader from Kumbotso LGA joined the party.

The NDC's vice presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, hosted the defecting official at his Kano residence.

A media aide to Kwankwaso shared a video of the event on X, signalling growing momentum for the NDC ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng