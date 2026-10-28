Adewale Adeleke, Davido's elder brother and HKN Music chairman, took delivery of two luxury cars simultaneously on October 28, 2026

Davido responded to his brother's post in Nigerian pidgin, dropping a line that referenced stepping up his own hustle

The Adeleke family's latest show of wealth sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans and critics alike weighing in

Afrobeats heavyweight Davido had a sharp response after his elder brother Adewale Adeleke announced the arrival of not one but two luxury vehicles at the same time.

Adewale, who chairs HKN Music, posted a video to his X and Instagram accounts on October 28, 2026, with a simple caption: "2 at once!"

Adewale Adeleke adds a Mercedes-Maybach and Lamborghini Urus to his luxury car collection as Davido responds online. Photo: davido/chairmanhkn

Source: Instagram

The clip showed a delivery truck unloading a silver Lamborghini Urus and a dark Mercedes-Maybach, which were then parked side by side in an outdoor lot.

Davido quoted his brother's post and commented in Nigerian pidgin:

"I go double double make dem double hustle shaaaaaaaa" — a line that nodded to his own song lyrics while signalling he would be working harder to match and surpass the energy.

The Adeleke family's business empire

Adewale Adeleke is more than just Davido's older brother.

He serves as a director in Pacific Holdings and Pacific Energy, the businesses founded by their father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, whose family maintains major interests across energy, real estate, and related sectors.

Adewale also co-founded HKN Music, the label closely tied to Davido's early rise in the Nigerian music industry.

The simultaneous purchase of two high-end vehicles drew significant attention online, with many fans treating it as another chapter in the Adeleke family's well-documented display of prosperity.

Several fans referenced public commentator Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, in their remarks, suggesting the latest display of wealth would further trouble critics of the family.

Check out Davido's comments in the X post below:

Fans react to Davido's comments

The delivery video and Davido's reply spread quickly across social media, prompting a flood of comments:

@BonnkePearl wrote:

"This egbon guide kilode 🤭🤭🤲🏻🤲🏻🤲🏻 Congratulations Egbon nla @davido and @ChairmanHKN"

@knaseer8680 commented:

"OBO for life, the energy is always different 🔥✌️"

@goodlife2579 observed:

"This Adeleke family just Dey buy cars everyday"

@BrandTino01 joked:

"Vincent Adeleke headache just increase from 30 to 100 😂😂😂😂"

@xquire147 added:

"Chai!!! Una no wan make VDM stop to dey shed tears 😩"

@Modihmusic wrote:

"Bros this pressure no too much for us so! 😂 Congratulations 🥂"

Nigerian singer Davido comments on his elder brother Adewale Adeleke’s latest luxury car acquisitions as fans react to the new Mercedes-Maybach and Lamborghini Urus. Photo: davido/chairmanhkn

Source: Instagram

Gov Adeleke’s sons B-Red and Sina Rambo flaunt luxury cars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that B-Red and Sina Rambo, sons of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, sparked reactions on social media after showing off their latest acquisitions, a red Lamborghini Urus and a matching red Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The brothers shared videos of the luxury SUVs on their Instagram stories on the night of October 7, 2026, with B-Red, whose real name is Adebayo Adeleke, taking delivery of the Lamborghini Urus while Sina Rambo drove off in the G-Wagon.

The musicians celebrated their matching rides with playful comments about “twinning” and “going crazy”, drawing attention to the multimillion-naira purchases, while both brothers are also known as cousins of Afrobeats star Davido.

Source: Legit.ng