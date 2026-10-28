APC Deputy National Chairman Ali Bukar Dalori predicted Tinubu would defeat Atiku in the North-Eastern states, including Atiku's home state of Adamawa

Dalori pointed to ongoing federal road projects and VP Kashim Shettima's political influence as key factors in the APC's regional strategy

The Tinubu-Shettima Village-to-Village campaign pledged to mobilise over one million votes across northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 election

Abuja, FCT - Ali Bukar Dalori, the Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that President Bola Tinubu will defeat former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa state and across the entire North-East geopolitical zone in the 2027 presidential election.

Dalori made the remarks on Wednesday, October 28, at the graduation ceremony of women trained under the Tinubu-Shettima Village-to-Village campaign in Abuja. He said his assessment was based on his experience as a grassroots politician and his reading of the current political landscape in the region.

APC Deputy National Chairman Ali Bukar Dalori predicts President Tinubu will defeat Atiku in Adamawa and the North-East in the 2027 election. Photo: Ali Bukar Dalori

Source: UGC

Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections, won Adamawa State and performed strongly across the North-East during the 2023 presidential contest, when he ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Tinubu won the presidency that year despite losing several northern states to opposition parties.

Dalori, however, dismissed concerns that Atiku's home-state advantage could prove difficult to overcome.

"I don't think that Atiku can disrupt the North-East. Why? Even Adamawa, his hometown, he will not win, even at his polling unit. I will assure you of that," he said.

The states in the northeast include Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe.

Road Projects and Shettima's Influence

The APC chieftain cited ongoing federal infrastructure work as a major reason for his confidence, referencing road construction on the Gombe-Bauchi and Bauchi-Maiduguri corridors, as well as the Maiduguri-Gamboru Ngala route that connects Nigeria to Chad. He also pointed to progress on sections of the Maiduguri-Biu road that had previously stalled.

Beyond infrastructure, Dalori argued that Vice President Kashim Shettima's origins and political networks in the region would give the ruling party a significant advantage. "Kashim Shettima is from Borno, from the North-East. He is our son. Because of that, we can do everything to ensure that Tinubu comes back for a second term," he said.

He also defended the administration's economic reforms, including the removal of the petrol subsidy and changes to the foreign exchange policy, describing them as necessary steps to stabilise public finances.

Campaign Pledges One Million Votes

Ambassador Farida Musa Jauro, National Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Village-to-Village campaign, used the occasion to pledge her support for Tinubu's re-election bid. She said the organisation was targeting more than one million votes from northern Nigeria through grassroots engagement ahead of 2027.

The event also marked the graduation of 1,000 women who completed vocational training sponsored by Jauro under the campaign initiative. Engr. Aishata Aliyu Umar, Director of Planning for the campaign, said the programme was designed to build women's economic independence and equip them with practical skills. She urged the graduates to start businesses, join cooperatives, and share the knowledge gained with other women in their communities.

President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima are at the centre of the APC's strategy to secure northern votes ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo: Ali Bukar Dalori

Source: UGC

Bwala Predicts Tinubu Will Win 2027 Election With Wider Margin

In a similar development, Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, recently declared that he will not only win the 2027 presidential election but do so by a significantly larger margin than he recorded in 2023.

Legit.ng reports that Bwala made the prediction while speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday night, October 7, 2026, on the president's electoral prospects ahead of the next general elections.

Source: Legit.ng