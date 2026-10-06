UAE names 3 documents required for family members seeking special 60-day visa

The UAE government published the requirements for a special 60-day entry visa available to nationals of certain countries and their family members

Applicants must hold a valid visa, residence permit, or Green Card issued by one of the countries specified by the UAE authorities

The ICP portal, where applicants can access the service, lists only three documents needed to complete the application

The United Arab Emirates has published the list of documents required for nationals of specific countries and their family members to obtain a 60-day entry visa, according to guidance on the UAE Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Authority (ICP) portal.

The service applies to eligible nationals who hold a valid visa, residence permit, or Green Card from one of the countries designated by UAE authorities, and extends to their family members as well.

UAE lists three key documents needed by family members applying for a special 60-day visa. Photo credit: Anadolu

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Documents required for the 60-day UAE visa

Applicants seeking the visa must submit only three documents as part of their application:

1. Passport.

2. Personal photo.

3. A copy of the visa, residence permit, or Green Card.

The ICP portal notes that the service is subject to applicable terms and conditions, and that eligibility depends on the applicant's nationality and the specific country that issued their qualifying residency document.

UAE: Who the 60-day visa covers

The visa is designed specifically for nationals of certain countries who are residing abroad rather than in their home country.

Family members of qualifying applicants are also eligible, provided the primary applicant meets the residency requirements set out by UAE authorities.

The ICP portal, which handles identity, immigration, and border-related services in the UAE, is the official channel through which applicants can access and submit the service.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had listed two African countries whose relatives can apply for the special 60-day visa.

Countries whose relatives qualify for UAE's 60-day visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had shared seven countries whose family members are eligible for the country's special 60-day visa.

The service, published by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, applies to ordinary passport holders who can show proof of a valid visa, residence permit, or equivalent document from a list of qualifying countries.

Seven countries are covered under the scheme, though the conditions differ depending on nationality.

Source: Legit.ng