The Australian Department of Home Affairs confirmed who qualifies for the Special Purpose Visa, which is granted automatically without an application

The visa covers several categories, including airline crew members and foreign armed forces personnel travelling to or already in Australia

Military members from Canada, Singapore, the UK, and the US may also qualify for the Special Purpose Travel Authority under the scheme

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs has published details of who qualifies for the country's Special Purpose Visa, a free visa that is automatically granted without any application process.

According to the official guidance, the visa is a temporary one that allows holders to enter and remain in Australia for as long as they hold what the government describes as a "prescribed status."

Australia reveals who can qualify for its free special purpose visa. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh

Source: Getty Images

The following categories of people are eligible:

1. Airline crew members, including airline positioning crew members and aircraft safety inspectors.

2. A person who forms part of the crew of a ship belonging to the regular armed forces of a foreign government and is on board when the vessel enters Australia.

3. Members of the military or civilian component of the armed forces of a country with a Status of Forces Agreement with Australia.

4. Members of the armed forces of a specified Asia-Pacific country, travelling to or already in Australia as part of official duties.

5. Members of the armed forces of a specified Commonwealth country, travelling to or already in Australia as part of official duties.

6. The accompanying spouse, de facto partner, or dependent relative of an eligible armed forces member, provided they are named on the member's military travel orders.

Australia: Special purpose travel authority

Beyond the automatic visa grant, the Home Affairs Department noted that military personnel from Canada, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America may be eligible for registration under the Special Purpose Travel Authority (subclass 945), also known as the SPTA.

In limited circumstances, the SPTA provides a visa grant number to qualifying military members and their dependants. This number can be used through the Visa Entitlement Verification Online system, known as VEVO, to confirm visa status to employers, education providers, and other Australian organisations.

The department advised military personnel and their dependants to contact their respective High Commission, Embassy, or Defence representative for guidance on their specific visa status and entitlements under the scheme.

Legit.ng reported that Australia had released a list of 59 repealed visas foreigners can no longer apply for.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had published three categories of foreigners eligible for its student guardian visa.

Visa allowing work and permanent residence in Australia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had announced a special visa that allows skilled workers to live and work permanently in the country.

The visa is designed for skilled workers who have secured a nomination from an eligible Australian employer.

It grants permanent residency from the point of approval, meaning successful applicants are not required to transition through a temporary status before settling in Australia.

Source: Legit.ng