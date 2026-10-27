Taiwo Aromolaran, a financial crimes prosecutor, shared a detailed LinkedIn post warning prospective EFCC applicants about what the recruitment process truly involves

Aromolaran cautioned that the EFCC conducts thorough background checks dating back a decade, and prosecution can follow for anyone found liable under the EFCC Act

The attorney also revealed that all shortlisted candidates must undergo a mandatory 6 to 12-month cadet training involving military drills and a strictly regimented lifestyle

Taiwo Aromolaran, a public-interest attorney and financial crimes prosecutor, shared a frank LinkedIn post on October 27, 2026, listing nine things every prospective applicant should know before submitting an application to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ahead of its 2026 recruitment exercise.

Aromolaran opened with a stark warning: anyone with a problematic history should think twice.

A lawyer has listed nine key things people should know before applying for the EFCC vacancies in 2026. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Taiwo Aromolaran, efcc.gov.ng

Source: UGC

The EFCC conducts background checks reaching back a full decade, covering previous convictions, substance abuse, and falsified credentials. Anyone found liable under the EFCC Act, she cautioned, could face prosecution.

What the EFCC recruitment process actually involves

For lawyers considering applying, Aromolaran drew an important distinction. Those who dislike courtroom work should apply as detectives rather than as experienced legal professionals, since EFCC prosecutors are required to appear in court without exception.

She also flagged that all shortlisted candidates must complete a mandatory cadet training programme lasting between six and twelve months, which includes military-style drills, endurance treks, and a strictly regimented daily routine. Candidates unwilling to commit to that lifestyle were advised to weigh their options carefully before applying.

On the matter of cadres, including Detective Superintendent, Detective Assistant, and Detective Inspector, Aromolaran urged applicants not to apply with lesser qualifications in the hope of moving between cadres later, describing such a move as extremely difficult in practice.

She also addressed the CBT screening test, which covers current affairs, English, and Mathematics, and dismissed websites claiming to sell past EFCC recruitment questions as unreliable. The only authoritative source for the examination, she said, is the EFCC itself.

EFCC vacancies: Corruption, connections, and who should still apply

Aromolaran was equally direct about the agency's culture. She described the EFCC as an elitist law enforcement body where diligence and integrity are non-negotiable, adding that anyone seeking a comfortable job or quick money has no business applying.

She also encouraged candidates who do not meet every stated criterion, such as the height requirement or those yet to complete their National Youth Service Corps, to go ahead and apply anyway. Timing and discretion in how requirements are applied may work in their favour.

Perhaps her most resonant point concerned the myth of connection and influence. Aromolaran stated clearly that applicants do not need powerful surnames or well-connected relatives to succeed in the process, describing the EFCC as one of Nigeria's most multicultural working environments where the federal character principle genuinely applies.

She also warned against paying any individual claiming to influence hiring outcomes, stressing that the EFCC charges no application or mobilisation fee.

Reactions to the EFCC recruitment advice

Mene Nuka-Gbarayeghe said:

"We got to see Cadet Aromolaran today 😂 I do have to ask about the Detective track. Is it something that LLB and BL qualifications are sufficient for. I always thought it's something more for the police but maybe that's my narrow minded opinion."

Chisom-Kingsley Ayodele Edeh said:

"Thank you so much, ma for sharing this insightful advice. It really means a lot 🫡✊ Do have a blessed day Taiwo Aromolaran 😇."

Nmesoma Okeke said:

"This was insightful 🤭 Me thinking about applying to EFCC in the future."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC had opened recruitment for four cadres.

Lawyer expecting rejection letter leaves EFCC HQ with job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the lawyer, Aromolaran, had narrated how she went to the EFCC headquarters for a rejection letter, only to walk out with her first job.

Aromolaran had visited the commission the previous day with her NYSC posting letter, only for the human resources team to ask her to return the next morning to collect a formal rejection.

That night, she could not sleep. Lying awake in her hotel room, she said she even cried, having already reached out to contacts in influential positions without success.

Source: Legit.ng