Indonesia officially released the requirements for its Global Citizen of Indonesia (GCI) programme that offers a path to lifetime residency

Applicants from certain categories must show proof of minimum income of USD 1,500 per month or provide an investment or property guarantee

Qualified applicants can receive an indefinite Permanent Stay Permit within 24 hours of entering Indonesia without visiting an immigration office

Indonesia has outlined requirements that foreigners must meet to qualify for lifetime residency under its Global Citizen of Indonesia (GCI) programme, offering a structured pathway for eligible individuals to settle permanently in the country.

The programme targets a defined group of applicants and comes with financial, legal, and procedural conditions that vary depending on the category under which a person applies.

Indonesia outlines conditions for foreigners to qualify for lifetime residency. Photo credit: Ceknricek, Ali Trisno Pranoto, Yudhistira Arya Putra/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Who Qualifies for Indonesia's GCI Lifetime Residency

The first requirement is eligibility by category. Applicants must fall into one of five groups: former Indonesian citizens or their descendants up to the second degree, legal spouses of Indonesian citizens, children born from mixed marriages, family members of existing GCI holders, or foreign nationals with specialised skills recognised by the Indonesian central government.

The requirements are as follows:

1. Eligible category must be former Indonesian citizen or descendant up to the second degree, legal spouse of an Indonesian citizen, child from a mixed marriage, family member of a GCI holder, or foreign national with specialised skills.

2. Proof of minimum income of approximately USD 1,500 per month or USD 15,000 per year. This applies specifically to former citizens and their descendants.

3. Immigration guarantee via investment commitment such as bonds, stocks, mutual funds, or deposits of a value that varies by category.

This guarantee is refundable if the holder ends their stay or changes permit status.

4. Alternative immigration guarantee through high-value property ownership in Indonesia, accepted in place of an investment commitment.

5. Proof of legal family ties for those applying under family reunification covering spouses of Indonesian citizens, children from mixed marriages, and spouses of GCI holders.

Meeting this condition exempts applicants from the income and investment guarantee requirements.

6. Invitation letter or statement of urgency from the central government acting as guarantor. This applies exclusively to applicants with specialised skills.

7. Online application under e-visa indexes E31A, E31B, E31C, E32E, E32F, E32G, or E32H, completion of the All Indonesia Arrival Declaration for autogate use, and receipt of an indefinite Permanent Stay Permit (ITAP) within 24 hours of entering Indonesia, with no requirement to visit an immigration office in person.

Key Details on Financial and Process Requirements

The financial thresholds and guarantee options differ meaningfully across applicant categories.

Those applying under family reunification are exempt from income and investment requirements entirely, provided they can demonstrate valid legal ties to an Indonesian citizen or GCI holder.

For skilled foreign nationals, the pathway bypasses financial guarantees altogether, relying instead on a formal endorsement from the Indonesian central government as the basis for the application.

Indonesia names countries eligible for electronic visa on arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration published the full list of countries eligible for its Electronic Visa on Arrival (E-VOA) in 2026.

Only nine African countries made the E-VOA list out of 97 countries total, limiting access for most of the continent.

Source: Legit.ng