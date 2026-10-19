Australia's Department of Home Affairs has released Ministerial Direction 122, outlining which skilled visa applicants get processed first

Workers in construction, healthcare, teaching, agriculture, and several other sectors made the government's priority list

The directive covers 10 visa subclasses, and applicants already in Australia at the time of lodgement also receive preferential treatment

Australia has officially outlined which occupations visa applicants will move to the front of the queue, giving top priority to workers in a select group of industries under a government directive known as Ministerial Direction 122.

The Department of Home Affairs document sets out a clear processing order for provisional and permanent skilled visa applications, giving Australia's immigration system a structured approach to clearing its caseload.

Australia mentions the priority occupations for permanent skilled visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Which sectors made Australia's priority list

According to the directive, applicants working in the industries below are placed at the very top of the processing queue:

Construction Healthcare Teaching Agriculture Aquaculture Fishing Resources sectors

Those whose work supports Australia's law enforcement and defence interests are also included in this first-priority tier.

The occupations listed reflect areas where Australia has identified significant workforce shortages, and the government appears to be using the visa processing order as a tool to channel skilled labour into these critical industries as quickly as possible.

Below the sector-based priority, the directive prioritises applicants who were physically in Australia when they lodged their visa application over those who applied from outside the country. Offshore applicants whose cases aren't linked to another person's application fall into the third tier, while all remaining applications are handled last.

Which Australia visa subclasses are covered

The directive applies to a range of visa subclasses, covering both provisional and permanent pathways. These include subclasses 186, 187, 189, 190, 191, 489, 491, 494, 887, and 888, encompassing employer-sponsored, regional, and points-tested skilled migration routes.

For prospective migrants, particularly those from African countries where interest in Australian immigration has been growing steadily, the directive signals that aligning one's occupation with Australia's shortage sectors could meaningfully speed up the visa journey. Applicants whose skills fall outside the listed industries may face considerably longer wait times regardless of when they applied.

The full processing priority framework is available on the Australian Department of Home Affairs official website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia released a list of student visa applicants affected by the new family rules.

Australia: Qualified occupations for core skills visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced the full list of 456 occupations eligible for its Core Skills visa, covering jobs in healthcare, engineering, ICT, education, construction and many other sectors.

But being on the list doesn't guarantee a visa: applicants still need an eligible job offer, an employer nomination, and must meet salary, English, and other requirements. Find out what skilled workers need to know before considering the move.

Source: Legit.ng