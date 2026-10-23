Australia's Pacific Engagement visa subclass 192 offers Tuvaluans a permanent pathway to live and work in the country under a special treaty arrangement

The Australian Department of Home Affairs allocated up to 280 visas for the 2026-27 programme year under the Treaty stream

Citizens had to enter a pre-application ballot before the 1 June 2026 deadline to be considered for the visa

Australia has created a dedicated permanent residency visa pathway exclusively for citizens of Tuvalu, a small Pacific Island nation, under a special treaty arrangement formalised through its immigration system.

The Pacific Engagement visa (subclass 192) Treaty stream allows eligible Tuvaluan nationals to relocate permanently to Australia and live and work in the country. The Australian Department of Home Affairs published the details on its official immigration website.

Australia mentions the category of foreigner who can enjoy the permanent residency visa treaty pathway. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia: How the Tuvalu Treaty Visa works

Unlike standard visa categories, the subclass 192 Treaty stream operates through a ballot system rather than direct applications. Tuvaluans who wanted to be considered for the 2026-27 programme year had to register through a pre-application ballot, which closed on 1 June 2026. From 9 June 2026, the department began conducting random ballot selections to determine who would be invited to submit a full visa application. Only individuals selected through the ballot may apply.

The Treaty stream made 280 visa places available for the 2026-27 programme year, making it highly competitive given Tuvalu's relatively small but eligible population.

Australia: Visa scam warning issued

Alongside the visa details, the Australian Department of Home Affairs issued a warning about a rise in visa scams targeting Pacific Island nationals. The department urged all interested applicants to rely solely on official Australian Government channels when seeking information or submitting applications. Legitimate resources include the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the nearest Australian High Commission or Embassy.

The treaty arrangement with Tuvalu reflects Australia's broader commitment to strengthening ties with Pacific Island nations, offering a formalised, permanent migration option not available to most countries through standard immigration channels.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Hong Kong announced 98 countries whose citizens are eligible for 90-day visa-free entry.

Australia special purpose visa: People who qualify

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its free Special Purpose Visa, including the six categories of people who may qualify and how the visa is granted automatically.

The visa requires no application, but eligibility depends on a person’s official status. Some military personnel from Canada, Singapore, the UK and the US may also qualify for a separate travel authority to help confirm their visa status in Australia.

Source: Legit.ng