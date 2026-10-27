May Edochie launched a physical QM Beauty store on Admiralty Way in Lekki, marking the brand's first walk-in location in Lagos

The beauty entrepreneur disclosed that she lost a larger store she had secured in the same month it was set to open

Edochie said the Lagos opening followed earlier QM Beauty launches in the UK, the United States, and Canada

May Edochie has opened a physical QM Beauty store in Lagos, describing the milestone as a homecoming after years of building her brand across multiple countries.

Speaking during a media and content creator event on Monday, October 26, 2026, Edochie reflected on the emotional weight of the moment, saying she had invested every part of herself into growing the brand.

May Edochie opens QM Beauty’s first walk-in Lagos store on Admiralty Way, Lekki. Credit: mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

"I've poured my heart, my soul, my body, my mind, physically, spiritually, emotionally, everything, all of me into producing QM Beauty," she said.

Edochie traced QM Beauty's origins to the United Kingdom, where the brand first launched before expanding to the United States and Canada. Nigeria was always part of the plan, she said, with a prior opening in an unnamed state marking the brand's first footprint in the country. The Lagos store now takes that presence into what she called "the very heart" of the city.

The path was not without difficulty. Edochie disclosed that she had secured a much larger space closer to the current location, but she lost the store before it could trade, as the deal fell through in the same month the brand had planned to open it.

May Edochie described the setback as four times the size of the current store, yet she reframed it positively: "Every disappointment is a blessing."

May Edochie brings QM Beauty to Lagos after growing the brand overseas. Credit: mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Watch the Instagram video of May Edochie speaking at the QM Beauty Lagos store launch:

May Edochie's estranged husband Yul faces backlash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie found himself at the centre of online controversy after reposting a fan-made biography video that featured footage of his estranged wife, May Edochie.

The compilation, which was put together and sent to the actor by a fan, covered various aspects of his life, including his parents, clips from his old films, his new wife Judy Austin and their children, and his former partner May Edochie alongside their kids.

The gesture did not go down well with May's devoted fanbase.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng