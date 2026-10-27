A new list has revealed Nigerian loan apps offering salary earners loans ranging from N6,000 to N10 million

Loan approval depends on income checks, credit history and each lender’s requirements, not salary payments alone

Borrowers should check FCCPC registration, compare total repayment costs and ensure instalments fit their monthly budget

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian salary earners seeking quick financial support have several digital lending platforms to consider in 2026, with some offering loans of up to N10 million and flexible repayment arrangements.

As the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) updates its register of digital money lenders, borrowers are being encouraged to prioritise affordability, transparent charges and regulatory compliance before accepting loan offers.

FCCPC releases list: Five loan apps offering up to N0m to salary earners in Nigeria. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Although regular salary payments can improve loan eligibility, approval depends on income verification, credit history and individual lending requirements.

Here are five lending platforms offering different borrowing options for employed Nigerians.

1. Renmoney: Loans of up to N10 million

Renmoney offers one of the highest advertised loan limits among the five platforms, with eligible borrowers able to access up to N10 million.

Applicants must demonstrate a verifiable income source, while repayment periods can extend to 12 months.

The platform may appeal to established salaried workers seeking substantial financing for urgent financial commitments.

However, borrowers should carefully examine interest charges, applicable fees and monthly repayment obligations before accepting large loans.

2. Credit Direct: Salary-based loans up to N5 million

Credit Direct offers a clearer borrowing option for private-sector employees.

According to its published eligibility requirements, applicants must earn a minimum net monthly salary of N100,000, demonstrate at least six months of salary history and maintain a satisfactory credit record.

Qualified borrowers can access loans of up to N5 million, with repayment periods extending to 12 months.

The platform also provides digital financial services, including transfers and bill payments.

However, applicants should confirm the applicable interest rate and total repayment amount before proceeding.

3. FairMoney: Digital banking with loans up to N3 million

FairMoney combines digital banking services with personal lending, offering eligible customers loans of up to N3 million.

Beyond borrowing, users can access bank accounts, transfers, payment cards and bill-payment services.

These features may appeal to employees seeking to manage everyday financial transactions alongside credit facilities.

Nevertheless, borrowers should review the repayment schedule, interest charges and applicable fees, as convenient access does not necessarily mean cheaper loans.

4. Carbon: Personal loans up to N1 million

Carbon offers personal loans of up to N1 million, with advertised repayment periods extending to 12 months.

The platform also provides account services, payments and card-management features.

Its loan offering may suit salary earners seeking financing for defined expenses without applying for substantially larger amounts.

However, interest rates can vary significantly depending on individual eligibility and credit assessments.

Borrowers should therefore compare actual repayment figures rather than relying solely on advertised rates.

5. Branch: Loans starting from N6,000

Branch offers borrowing options ranging from N6,000 to N2 million, making it accessible to applicants seeking relatively modest amounts.

Its lower entry point may appeal to workers managing unexpected expenses without taking on excessive debt.

However, the platform's broad advertised annual percentage rate range means borrowing costs can differ considerably between applicants.

Customers should examine the total repayment amount, interest charges and due dates before accepting an offer, according to a report by TechCabal.

FCCPC loan app list: What salary earners should know

Before borrowing, Nigerians should confirm a lender's current regulatory status through the FCCPC's official digital lending register and other applicable regulatory records.

Importantly, inclusion on a regulatory list does not guarantee loan approval, affordable interest rates or favourable repayment terms.

New FCCPC list shows fuve loan apps for salary earners to consider in 2026. Credit: FCCPC

Source: UGC

Salary earners should also calculate essential monthly expenses, including rent, transportation, feeding, utilities and existing debt obligations.

A loan becomes financially risky when repayments consume money needed for basic household responsibilities.

Ultimately, the best loan app is not necessarily the one offering the highest amount, but the lender providing transparent charges and repayments the borrower can comfortably manage.

Source: Legit.ng