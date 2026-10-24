Qatar has announced a free transit visa available on arrival at Hamad International Airport for eligible travellers

The visa applies to two distinct categories of travelling passengers, each with its own set of conditions and time limits

Nigerian travellers considering a Qatar Airways route may want to take note of the specific requirements attached

For Nigerians navigating international travel, particularly those on the japa journey or connecting through the Middle East, Qatar has made available a free transit visa that can be obtained directly on arrival, without any prior application or fees.

The visa is issued at Hamad International Airport and is open to passengers travelling on Qatar Airways only. According to the country's Ministry of Interior, there are two categories of travellers who qualify.

Qatar lists 2 categories of foreigners eligible for free transit visa on arrival. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Categories of foreigners for Qatar transit visa-on-arrival

1. The first category covers passengers who are simply passing through Qatar on their way to another destination.

To be eligible, Qatar must genuinely fall along the route to the traveller's final destination, and the passenger must hold a return ticket. The permitted stay under this category is between 12 and 48 hours.

2. The second category is for passengers who wish to use their layover as a brief opportunity to explore Doha.

Here, the permitted stay is shorter, ranging from a minimum of four hours to a maximum of 12 hours. For this group, a Qatar Airways officer is responsible for completing the necessary documentation on the passenger's behalf, and the airline itself assumes responsibility for the traveller from the point of entry until departure.

In both cases, the visa is issued at the airport and carries no charge whatsoever.

This transit visa arrangement could be particularly useful for Nigerians flying through Doha on Qatar Airways, whether heading to Europe, North America, or elsewhere, as it offers the option of a short, structured visit to the Qatari capital at no extra cost and without the bureaucratic burden of a pre-arranged visa.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng